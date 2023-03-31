Presenting The Debut Single From It Man - 'White Heat' Following Moving Band Name Change Announcement It Man





For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/itmanuk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a moving tribute new band IT MAN made a statement on their social media this week ahead of the release of debut single 'White Heat', which reads as follows,"After much thought and consideration, we have decided that we will no longer perform or release music as The Jacques. Since the formation of the band 8 years ago, our line-up has changed, sometimes amicably but also in ways beyond our control. Four years ago, we lost our best friend and bassist Will. We had just completed our debut album 'The Four Five Three' after spending our early 20s living and touring together. These are precious memories of ours and we are grateful for all of the friendship, support and love we have received over the years. We are currently finishing an album that we feel marks a departure from our previous musical direction. It is for that reason that we have agreed to be known by a different name moving forward. Thank you all for your continued support. Love, Finn, Elliot, Harry & Dexter a.k.a It Man"And so it was, born of the ashes of one band who tasted early success touring with The Libertines, playing Glastonbury and SXSW, as championed by BBC and signing with a major label, the story unfolds in a new and thrilling way as 2023 sees the birth of IT MAN as they get ready to dominate UK and European shores with a series of heavy hitting new wave Britpop n rock releases scheduled including a new album later this year.New member Dexter Dougan on the bass has brought healing and a whole new sense of purpose for these talented musicians as demonstrated on 'White Heat' their debut single, and a satirical romp through the fictional psyche of a young, middle-class 20th century couple fantasising about explosives, casual gambling and being some kind of street gangster.Lead singer Finn O'Brien slurs out, "I'm trying, I'm trying not to think about it, cause its only there when I think about it". All the while the guitars do a symbolic sleight of hand manoeuvre busily transporting the listener to some far off beach in the tropics, whilst nodding cheekily towards the spectre of neurosis that lurks just beneath the consumerist glitz of modern life.Artist: It ManSingle Release Title: White HeatRelease Date: March 31st 2023Label: Sore Records'White Heat' was recorded by the legendary The Strokes producer Gordon Raphael and produced & mixed by another producer giant Dan Swift.Oh and if you're wondering why It Man, well it's the title of a John Cooper Clarke poem/song which struck a chord with all members of the band.'White Heat' will release on all platforms on March 31 on the band's own label, Sore Records and It Man will be on the road from May as support for TALK SHOW, BRIX SMITH and MENADES5th May / Guildford / Boileroom w/ TALK SHOW23rd May / Bristol / Strange Brew w/ BRIX SMITH24th May / Manchester / Yes w/ BRIX SMITH28th May / London / Lower Third w/ BRIX SMITH8th June / Newcastle / Cluny 1 w/ BRIX SMITH15th June / Stroud / Subscription Rooms w/ BRIX SMITH16th June / Portsmouth / Wedgewood Rooms w/ BRIX SMITH18th June / London / AMP w/ MENADES19th June / Brighton / Prince Albert w/ MENADESFor more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/itmanuk



