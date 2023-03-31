Montreal Based Sloe Presents A Groovy Club Remix Of "She Is The Ocean", By Bassem Daouk

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Montreal based Dj and beat maker Sloe presents a groovy club remix of "She Is The Ocean", by Lebanese rock producer and friend Bassem Daouk.



A catchy guitar hook in combination with a hefty baseline and punchy drums provide a deeply satisfying & hypnotic feel that keeps evolving throughout the life of the track.

A great addition to your next podcast or Dj Set.



Available now for streaming on all major platforms and for download via Beatport & bandcamp, don't miss it!

https://www.instagram.com/funknsloe/

https://www.beatport.com/track/she-is-the-ocean-sloe-remix/17531941

https://open.spotify.com/album/6en8MlJnSsQIjGeJMiKDF3

https://funknsloe.bandcamp.com/track/bassem-daouk-she-is-the-ocean-sloe-remix



