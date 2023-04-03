Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/04/2023

Lil Wayne Drops Career-spanning Compilation I Am Music

Lil Wayne Drops Career-spanning Compilation I Am Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Wayne presents his first-ever career-spanning compilation album, I Am Music, available at all streaming platforms now via Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records/Universal Music.

The 18-track collection boasts the latest single "Kant Nobody" [feat. DMX] produced by Swizz Beatz. The track has already amassed 8.4 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.9 million YouTube views on the music video. Plus, it boasts Tha Carter IV standout "6 Foot 7 Foot" [feat. Cory Gunz], which has recently surged back to the top of the conversation, recently reaching #8 on the TikTok Top Tracks in the US. Other highlights include the diamond-certified smash "Lollipop" [feat. Static Major] as well as "Mona Lisa" [feat. Kendrick Lamar], "Drop The World" [feat. Eminem], "A Milli," "Fire Man," "Go DJ," and more.

Check out the full tracklisting below!

Kicking off in April, check out Wayne's sold-out 29-city tour at https://www.lilwayneofficial.com

Stay tuned for more from Lil Wayne.

TRACKLISTING:
Kant Nobody (feat. DMX)
Lollipop (feat. Static Major)
A Milli
Love Me (feat. Drake & Future)
6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)
How To Love
Right Above It (feat. Drake)
Drop The World (feat. Eminem)
She Will (feat. Drake)
Mirror (feat. Bruno Mars)
Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V & Kidd Kidd)
Blunt Blowin
Mona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
No Worries (feat. Detail)
Uproar (feat. Swizz Beatz)
Fireman
Go DJ
Mr. Carter (feat. JAY-Z)






