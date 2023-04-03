Lil Wayne Drops Career-spanning Compilation I Am Music





Mr. Carter (feat. JAY-Z) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Wayne presents his first-ever career-spanning compilation album, I Am Music, available at all streaming platforms now via Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records/Universal Music.The 18-track collection boasts the latest single "Kant Nobody" [feat. DMX] produced by Swizz Beatz. The track has already amassed 8.4 million Spotify streams and counting as well as 5.9 million YouTube views on the music video. Plus, it boasts Tha Carter IV standout " 6 Foot 7 Foot " [feat. Cory Gunz], which has recently surged back to the top of the conversation, recently reaching #8 on the TikTok Top Tracks in the US. Other highlights include the diamond-certified smash " Lollipop " [feat. Static Major] as well as " Mona Lisa " [feat. Kendrick Lamar], " Drop The World " [feat. Eminem], "A Milli," "Fire Man," "Go DJ," and more.Check out the full tracklisting below!Kicking off in April, check out Wayne's sold-out 29-city tour at https://www.lilwayneofficial.comStay tuned for more from Lil Wayne.TRACKLISTING:Kant Nobody (feat. DMX) Lollipop (feat. Static Major)A MilliLove Me (feat. Drake & Future)6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz)How To LoveRight Above It (feat. Drake)Drop The World (feat. Eminem)She Will (feat. Drake)Mirror (feat. Bruno Mars)Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V & Kidd Kidd) Blunt BlowinMona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar)No Worries (feat. Detail)Uproar (feat. Swizz Beatz)FiremanGo DJMr. Carter (feat. JAY-Z)



