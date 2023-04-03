Blackpink's Jisoo Makes Solo Debut With Two-Song Project 'Me'





Excitement has been building for the global superstar's solo debut since the first teaser was posted on BLACKPINK's social media accounts earlier this month. Since then, JISOO has revealed a steady stream of viral content including the striking cover art, glamorous teaser posters, and a pair of stunning visual films, which have amassed more than 17.5M views on YouTube. In the first, JISOO rocks a feathery ensemble while cradling a giant poppy. In the second, she is shown in silhouette against a traditional screen.



Despite being in the midst of a world tour with BLACKPINK, JISOO and her team at YG Entertainment have pulled out all the stops to make the arrival of [ME] an event. The same goes for the dreamy lead single "꽃(FLOWER)." "You can look forward to JISOO's new musical color that she hasn't shown before," a YG representative says.



