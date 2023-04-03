Morgan James Releases 'Nobody's Fool' Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Morgan James
revealed Nobody's Fool, a 90s-inspired R&B album featuring collaborators like Raphael
Saadiq, Memphis
saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia), songwriter and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw, and Doug Wamble, Morgan's longtime musical collaborator and husband.
Soul Tracks called "Nobody's Fool But Mine," the first single from the album, "a smoky soul gem." The video, directed by theatre and opera veteran Kevin
Newbury, features James
opposite Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes.
Next month, James
will release a short film for the ballad "I'll Be Holding On," a song about grief and losing a best friend. "'Nobody's Fool But Mine' and 'I'll Be Holding On' both have a lovely gospely structure," said the UK's Echoes magazine. "They contain - nay, demand - maybe the best vocal performances on the whole album."
Earlier this week, James
kicked off the Nobody's Fool tour, appropriately in Memphis, TN, the birthplace of this album and two before. James
will cross the country now through the end of May, with additional dates throughout the summer. A full itinerary is below.
MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR DATES 2023
*denotes symphony dates
March
31 - Manchester, NH - Palace Theatre
April
1 - Boston, MA - City Winery
2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia
10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown
13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago
14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota
20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry
22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground
23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars
28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments Museum
May
2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club
3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall
4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 shows)
7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 shows)
10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - The Mission
12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret
15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State
Room
18 - Austin, TX - Antone's
19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company
20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn
23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*
28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*
June
22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Philadelphia Orchestra*
July
29 - Highland
Park, IL - Pavilion at Ravinia
August
5 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10 - Rock City Falls, NY - The Mansion Inn
12 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club
15 - Township of Rotraver, PA - Vinoski Winery
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage