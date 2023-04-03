Morgan James Releases 'Nobody's Fool' Album





19 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Morgan James revealed Nobody's Fool, a 90s-inspired R&B album featuring collaborators like Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia), songwriter and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw, and Doug Wamble, Morgan's longtime musical collaborator and husband.Soul Tracks called "Nobody's Fool But Mine," the first single from the album, "a smoky soul gem." The video, directed by theatre and opera veteran Kevin Newbury, features James opposite Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes.Next month, James will release a short film for the ballad "I'll Be Holding On," a song about grief and losing a best friend. "'Nobody's Fool But Mine' and 'I'll Be Holding On' both have a lovely gospely structure," said the UK's Echoes magazine. "They contain - nay, demand - maybe the best vocal performances on the whole album."Earlier this week, James kicked off the Nobody's Fool tour, appropriately in Memphis, TN, the birthplace of this album and two before. James will cross the country now through the end of May, with additional dates throughout the summer. A full itinerary is below.MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY'S FOOL TOUR DATES 2023*denotes symphony datesMarch31 - Manchester, NH - Palace TheatreApril1 - Boston, MA - City Winery2 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House5 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel6 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts7 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark12 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Midtown13 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago14 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael15 - Carmel, IN - Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael16 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room Colectivo17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota20 - St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground23 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars28 - St. George, UT - Pops Performance*29 - Las Vegas, NV - Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center30 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instruments MuseumMay2 - West Hollywood, CA - The Peppermint Club3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall4 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage6 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 shows)7 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa (2 shows)10 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre11 - Portland, OR - The Mission12 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door13 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic Venue16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room18 - Austin, TX - Antone's19 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Company20 - Houston, TX - Dosey Doe Big Barn23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre25 - Destin, FL - Dugas Pavilion*28 - Alys Beach, FL - Alys Beach Amphitheater*June22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Philadelphia Orchestra*July29 - Highland Park, IL - Pavilion at RaviniaAugust5 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park10 - Rock City Falls, NY - The Mansion Inn12 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club15 - Township of Rotraver, PA - Vinoski Winery19 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage



