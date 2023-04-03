Icona Pop Share Club-Ready New Single 'Faster'





Since then, they have consistently filled the gap when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop, with a series of powerhouse collaborations in 2021, including 'SPA' with SOFI TUKKER, 'Off My Mind' with VIZE, and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riding high on the buzz from last month's exclusive London show and single 'I Want You' with Galantis, Icona Pop return with 'Faster', out 31st March via Ultra Records.'Faster' is a high octane powerhouse of a track that embraces contemporary club vibes with a distinctly Icona vocal and plenty of edge. The pair deliver another dance-pop moment that runs full speed at life and is set to be as much a favourite of underground dance-floors as it is leftfield pop aficionados.Last week, Icona Pop took over Miami Music Week, which saw them play a series of DJ parties with the likes of Sam Feldt, Robin Schulz and Galantis. Icona Pop also made an appearance at last weekend's Ultra Music Festival, performing with Joel Corry.In the 10 years since their multi-platinum mega-hit 'I Love It' (feat. Charli XCX), Icona Pop have continued to push the envelope with their unique and irresistible brand of cutting-edge pop.As at home with pop royalty (sold-out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and more), as they are with respected dance music icons (last year's collaboration wIth Ultra Naté) and some of the most influential producers and DJs of recent years (Mark Ronson, Tiesto), Caroline and Aino continuously leave no crumbs when it comes to carving their own musical niche.On the release Icona Pop Say: "Faster was so fun to make because it was probably the first time (but not last) in the process of making our new album where we felt completely free from the rules of how you are supposed to make a pop song. We just followed our instincts and played around with our amazing producer Yaro and wanted to make something that we could take straight from the studio to our DJ set. 'Faster' is just how we like it in our DJ sets, hard, minimal, banging but still with hooks, playfulness and a POP sensibility." Icona Pop continue to slay since the release of their 2013 full-length debut, This Is... Icona Pop, which garnered critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone as the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent in addition to featuring on the iconic HBO series Girls and a popular Saturday Night Live sketch.Since then, they have consistently filled the gap when it comes to upbeat, carefree, quality dance-pop, with a series of powerhouse collaborations in 2021, including 'SPA' with SOFI TUKKER, 'Off My Mind' with VIZE, and more.



