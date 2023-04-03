|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Swervnation Announces New Release "First To Swerv" By Dreadrock, Out Now
Hot Songs Around The World
Calm Down
Rema
499 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
674 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
371 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
267 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
244 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
295 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
297 entries in 24 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
527 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
198 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
From Nashville Palace To Chart Success: Webb Dalton Reflects On His Journey And The Impact Of Opening For Country Legends
Royal Bliss To Release New Album 'Survival' On April 7, 2023; They Release "Through Hell" With Citizen Soldier Out Now
Deutsche Grammophon Signs Joe Hisaishi, Japan's Most Influential Composer Of Film And Classical Music