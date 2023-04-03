Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 03/04/2023

Swervnation Announces New Release "First To Swerv" By Dreadrock, Out Now

Swervnation Announces New Release "First To Swerv" By Dreadrock, Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swervnation is delighted to announce the release of Dreadrock's newest single, "First to Swerv," available today, On all major streaming platforms. This powerful single reflects on the experiences of growing up in Chicago and the role of faith in navigating life's challenges. Be sure to check it out and give it a listen!

Chicago-based musician, Dreadrock, released his latest single, "First to Swerv," worldwide. This deeply emotional and raw song explores the significance of the holy scripture in our lives, a reflection of Dreadrock's masterful artistry.

Swervnation, an entertainment company based in Chicago that is dedicated to promoting local talent and introducing their music to an international audience, will make the new single available at all stores globally. For fans of Dreadrock's previous releases, "First to Swerv" will feature his distinctive mix of hip-hop, rap, and Rap. This single is sure to be a compelling addition to Dreadrock's collection and a must-listen for those who appreciate conscious and provocative music.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/
Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/dreadrock






