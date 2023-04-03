Purple Disco Machine & Kungs Unite With Disco Anthem 'Substitution'



Further proving his dedication to laying down the musical base to invigorate dance-loving fans around the world, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two pillars of the present-day disco and funk worlds, Purple Disco Machine and French superstar Kungs team up for their newest release 'Substitution'.Kicking off the year with this surprising collaboration, the two internationally acclaimed producers prove they are the perfect party-starting pair with a single earmarked to be a dancefloor favorite. The two artist's relationship flourished when they met at several festivals, with 'Substitution' embodying that pure excitement and energy only found dancing next to boogie-loving punters.Combining their innate abilities to bring people together to party, the two teamed up and worked together in Purple Disco Machine's Dresden studio to iron out the track rather than just sending files back and forth, ensuring an authentic disco hit.It signals Purple Disco Machine's first single since earning the 2023 Grammy for Best Remix Performance on Lizzo's 'It's About Damn Time' and follows a tremendous few years of success for the electronic virtuoso.The prestigious producer has earned a reputation as a chart-topper with his collaborations with Sophie and the Giants in 'Hypnotized' and 'In The Dark', while also bringing out a catalogue of hits along the journey to the 2021 release of his sophomore album 'Exotica'.Meanwhile, Kungs has earned his crown as the leader of the French electronic revolution with his 2022 album 'Club Azur' proving his aptitude for making people move with airplay-chart hits such as 'Clap Your Hands' and 'Never Going Home'. He embeds that dance floor flavour into 'Substitution', only complementing Purple Disco Machine's own flair for groove-laden beats.The pair exhibit a perfect musical marriage of Italo-disco influences to ensure dancefloor excellence and a lyricism that will sing away at your heart. In apropos fashion for both men, the single kicks off with enchanting piano chords and a signature funk-fuelled bassline.Sampling the iconic 1984 hit 'Big in Japan' from Alphaville, there is a sense of poise and class within the production while the two simultaneously exude a carefree charisma that permeates throughout 'Substitution' The disco-heat melds effortlessly with the soulful-pop hooks that will have you getting lost in the lust of the lyrics.However, while you'll be singing along it'll be evidently clear that the two artist's roots come from the human experience found on the club dancefloor, as is conspicuous throughout the vibrant production.So ingrained in his identity, Tino Piontek's artist name Purple Disco Machine is a deliberate homage to his funk hero Prince and the dance flair of Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine. While the sonic identity of Purple Disco Machine grew up in the clubs of East Germany, where his passion for disco and house flourished, he has since evolved to become an all-encompassing radio and streaming king.A suitable title for an artist with over 1 billion streams and multiple European Airplay Chart toppers across his catalogue with hits such as 'Hypnotized', 'Fireworks', 'Dopamine', and 'In The Dark'. Beyond the radio, he has proven to be a club favorite among DJs across the world as the #2 best-selling Beatport Artist of all time with dance floor heaters such as 'Body Funk' 'Dished (Male Stripper)', 'Playbox', and 'Devil In Me feat Duane Harden & Joe Killing-ton'.A Grammy Award winner with a remix of Lizzo's ' About Damn Time', Purple Disco Machine has had huge success with multiple high-profile remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Calvin Harris, Sir Elton John & Britney Spears, Fatboy Slim, Lady Gaga Ariana Grande, Diplo & SIDEPIECE and many more.Proving his passion for the intimacy of the dancefloor the acclaimed producer played more than 80 shows in 2022 across Europe, the United States, and South America, with festival appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Ushuaia Ibiza. A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come.Kungs, real name Valentin Brunel, burst onto the European dance scene with the unavoidable global hit 'This Girl' a remake of the underground funk track from Australian trio Cookin' On 3 Burners. At such a young age he already had the world talking with his sunshine-filled vibe that rippled across Europe to the US and beyond.The tune earned him the distinction of the most Shazamed French artist in the world in 2016 and has since achieved over 11.6 billion global streams and 13 certified Diamond awards. He has since gone on to prove himself as a unique talent with an ability for breathing emotion into dance-floor fillers that have exploded across the dance-pop spectrum.His 2022 album 'Club Azur' surpassed 1.2 billion streams worldwide with ever-popular singles 'Never Going Home', 'Clap Your Hands', and 'Lipstick' all providing flavourful funk and enticing pop vocals that went on to dominate airplay and singles charts across Europe. Kungs makes people dance all around the world with festival appearances at Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and Summer Sonic.Further proving his dedication to laying down the musical base to invigorate dance-loving fans around the world, Kungs brought people together during the global pandemic with the introduction of his digital club Club Azur.



