Peter Gabriel Announces "i/o (Bright-Side Mix)" Out April 6





This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there's something to learn?



i/o as a potential album title has long-been known within fan circles, and is now the name of the current project, the album and the forthcoming tour, but as Gabriel says, "It's been around for a long time as a title for this project. I always knew I was going to write a song called i/o, but the title came first."



i/o sees Gabriel working again with Soweto Gospel Choir, who previously featured on the song Down to Earth that was recorded for the film Wall-E and who he's also performed with twice in South Africa at events for



I didn't always hear the Soweto Gospel Choir on this song, but every time I've worked with them it's always been fantastic. You can just feel the energy whenever they sing on this record, and on the song I did for Wall-E, it's just joyous. It hits you in the heart.



Continuing the theme of working with a different artist for each song release, this month's track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of Olafur Eliasson, who is someone Gabriel first met when the artist was launching his



Olafur Eliasson is an extraordinary artist who, in many ways I think, is the king of light. A lot of his work is to do with light and with nature and I really felt that for this song in particular he would be absolutely perfect and I was delighted when he said, yes. This piece is called Colour experiment no. 114, from 2022.



I think Olafur is a mixture between artist, scientist and magician. He always has a mission and something to say about the world and nature and light and our experience of it and that helps us to reconsider how we interact with our environment.



Just like the two previous full moon releases, i/o will come with differing mix approaches from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix), released on 6 April. Tchad



As well as new music,

Further details on the release plans for the full album will follow.

Soweto Gospel Choir - https://www.sowetogospelchoir.com

Olafur Eliasson - https://olafureliasson.net





i/o The Tour 2023







Saturday May 20 Verona, Italy

Sunday May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

Tuesday May 23 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Friday May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

Sunday May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Tuesday May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Wednesday May 31 Stockholm, Sweden

Friday June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen

Monday June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tuesday June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis



Saturday June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Monday June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Tuesday June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle



Saturday June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Monday June 19 London, UK The O2



Friday June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

Sunday June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena



North America

Friday, 8

Saturday, 9

Monday, 11

Wednesday, 13

Thursday, 14

Saturday, 16

Monday, 18

Wednesday, 20

Friday, 22

Saturday, 23

Monday, 25

Wednesday, 27

Friday, 29

Saturday, 30

Monday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel

Saturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Saturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Monday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody Center

Thursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the full moon, Thursday 6 April, Peter Gabriel releases the Bright-Side Mix of the title track from his forthcoming album, i/o. Written and produced by Peter Gabriel, i/o was primarily recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London. The song features Soweto Gospel Choir, who were recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa.This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there's something to learn?i/o as a potential album title has long-been known within fan circles, and is now the name of the current project, the album and the forthcoming tour, but as Gabriel says, "It's been around for a long time as a title for this project. I always knew I was going to write a song called i/o, but the title came first."i/o sees Gabriel working again with Soweto Gospel Choir, who previously featured on the song Down to Earth that was recorded for the film Wall-E and who he's also performed with twice in South Africa at events for Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu;I didn't always hear the Soweto Gospel Choir on this song, but every time I've worked with them it's always been fantastic. You can just feel the energy whenever they sing on this record, and on the song I did for Wall-E, it's just joyous. It hits you in the heart.Continuing the theme of working with a different artist for each song release, this month's track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of Olafur Eliasson, who is someone Gabriel first met when the artist was launching his Little Sun Project.Olafur Eliasson is an extraordinary artist who, in many ways I think, is the king of light. A lot of his work is to do with light and with nature and I really felt that for this song in particular he would be absolutely perfect and I was delighted when he said, yes. This piece is called Colour experiment no. 114, from 2022.I think Olafur is a mixture between artist, scientist and magician. He always has a mission and something to say about the world and nature and light and our experience of it and that helps us to reconsider how we interact with our environment.Just like the two previous full moon releases, i/o will come with differing mix approaches from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix), released on 6 April. Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix), released later in the month.As well as new music, Peter Gabriel will embark on a tour later this year. Dates in the UK, Europe and North America are on sale now. livenation.com / petergabriel.comFurther details on the release plans for the full album will follow.Soweto Gospel Choir - https://www.sowetogospelchoir.comOlafur Eliasson - https://olafureliasson.neti/o The Tour 2023 Europe & UK Thursday May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON ArenaSaturday May 20 Verona, Italy Verona ArenaSunday May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum ArenaTuesday May 23 Paris, France AccorHotels ArenaWednesday May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-MauroyFriday May 26 Berlin, Germany WaldbuehneSunday May 28 Munich, Germany KoenigsplatzTuesday May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal ArenaWednesday May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii ArenaFriday June 2 Bergen, Norway KoengenMonday June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo DomeTuesday June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis Thursday June 8 Zurich, Switzerland HallenstadionSaturday June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess ArenaMonday June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays ArenaTuesday June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle Thursday June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea ArenaSaturday June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita ArenaMonday June 19 London, UK The O2 Thursday June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO HydroFriday June 23 Manchester, UK AO ArenaSunday June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3ArenaNorth AmericaFriday, 8 September Quebec City, QC Videotron CentreSaturday, 9 September Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire CentreMonday, 11 September Toronto, ON Scotiabank ArenaWednesday, 13 September Montreal, QC Bell CentreThursday, 14 September Boston, MA TD GardenSaturday, 16 September Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterMonday, 18 September New York, NY Madison Square GardenWednesday, 20 September Washington, DC Capital One ArenaFriday, 22 September Buffalo, NY Keybank CenterSaturday, 23 September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints ArenaMonday, 25 September Columbus, OH Nationwide ArenaWednesday, 27 September Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseFriday, 29 September Detroit, MI Little Caesars ArenaSaturday, 30 September Chicago, IL United CenterMonday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv ForumTuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterSaturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers ArenaSunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaWednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase CenterFriday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia ForumSaturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure ArenaMonday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball ArenaWednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody CenterThursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterSaturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center



