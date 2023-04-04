Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 04/04/2023

Peter Gabriel Announces "i/o (Bright-Side Mix)" Out April 6

Peter Gabriel Announces "i/o (Bright-Side Mix)" Out April 6

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
505 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
680 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
302 entries in 24 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
249 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
532 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
273 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
377 entries in 23 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
301 entries in 22 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
203 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the full moon, Thursday 6 April, Peter Gabriel releases the Bright-Side Mix of the title track from his forthcoming album, i/o. Written and produced by Peter Gabriel, i/o was primarily recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London. The song features Soweto Gospel Choir, who were recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa.

This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything. The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole. If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there's something to learn?

i/o as a potential album title has long-been known within fan circles, and is now the name of the current project, the album and the forthcoming tour, but as Gabriel says, "It's been around for a long time as a title for this project. I always knew I was going to write a song called i/o, but the title came first."

i/o sees Gabriel working again with Soweto Gospel Choir, who previously featured on the song Down to Earth that was recorded for the film Wall-E and who he's also performed with twice in South Africa at events for Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu;

I didn't always hear the Soweto Gospel Choir on this song, but every time I've worked with them it's always been fantastic. You can just feel the energy whenever they sing on this record, and on the song I did for Wall-E, it's just joyous. It hits you in the heart.

Continuing the theme of working with a different artist for each song release, this month's track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of Olafur Eliasson, who is someone Gabriel first met when the artist was launching his Little Sun Project.

Olafur Eliasson is an extraordinary artist who, in many ways I think, is the king of light. A lot of his work is to do with light and with nature and I really felt that for this song in particular he would be absolutely perfect and I was delighted when he said, yes. This piece is called Colour experiment no. 114, from 2022.

I think Olafur is a mixture between artist, scientist and magician. He always has a mission and something to say about the world and nature and light and our experience of it and that helps us to reconsider how we interact with our environment.

Just like the two previous full moon releases, i/o will come with differing mix approaches from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix), released on 6 April. Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix), released later in the month.

As well as new music, Peter Gabriel will embark on a tour later this year. Dates in the UK, Europe and North America are on sale now. livenation.com / petergabriel.com
Further details on the release plans for the full album will follow.
Soweto Gospel Choir - https://www.sowetogospelchoir.com
Olafur Eliasson - https://olafureliasson.net


i/o The Tour 2023

Europe & UK
Thursday May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Saturday May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
Sunday May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
Tuesday May 23 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Wednesday May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Friday May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
Sunday May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
Tuesday May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wednesday May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
Friday June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen
Monday June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tuesday June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Thursday June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Saturday June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Monday June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Tuesday June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Thursday June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
Saturday June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Monday June 19 London, UK The O2
Thursday June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Friday June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
Sunday June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

North America
Friday, 8 September Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Saturday, 9 September Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Monday, 11 September Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, 13 September Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thursday, 14 September Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, 16 September Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, 18 September New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wednesday, 20 September Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Friday, 22 September Buffalo, NY Keybank Center
Saturday, 23 September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Monday, 25 September Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Wednesday, 27 September Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, 29 September Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, 30 September Chicago, IL United Center
Monday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Saturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Monday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody Center
Thursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0162790 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014708042144775 secs