News
RnB 04/04/2023

Summer Walker Announces New Project 'Clear 2: Soft Life EP' During Dreamville Performance

Summer Walker Announces New Project 'Clear 2: Soft Life EP' During Dreamville Performance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) During her stellar performance at 2023's Dreamville Festival, the empress of modern-day R&B, Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records/ Universal Music), announced that her forthcoming effort CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP will drop May 19. CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP is the sequel to Summer's 2019 release, CLEAR, which served as a four-track offering and a prelude to her magnum opus and platinum effort, Over It. Fans can pre-order the project exclusively from her website at www.summerwalkermusic.com

In 2022, Summer revamped her 2018 masterpiece Last Day of Summer with Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The newer version arrived after the TikTok success of "Karma," which saw spikes in streams after fans sped up the older rendition at the start of 2022. TikTok influencer @whereisreese created the viral dance and helped propel the song into new success, including her No. 9 entry on urban radio, which continues to climb.

Other Summer songs which have found similar success after being sped up on TikTok and YouTube include "Shame," "Deep," and her Billboard smash hit "Girls Need Love (Remix)" featuring Drake. The latter began catching traction when Kehlani expressed her joy in the sped-up version, dubbing it her "new favorite sound." Last Day of Summer is officially the first sped-up album to be released by a major recording artist and is a result of the singer listening to her devoted fanbase, who found pleasure in revisiting her classic but in a newer way. Last Day of Summer was the precursor to Summer's electric 2019 debut album Over It, which spawned acclaim and fanfare throughout the music industry.

She also continues to rack up more RIAA wins and certifications, including "I'll Kill You (2X Platinum)," "CPR (Platinum)," "Just Might (Platinum)," "Karma (Platinum)," "Just Might (Platinum)," "Tonight (Platinum)," "Constant Bullshit (Gold)," "Insane ("Gold"), "My Affection" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR (Gold)," "Off Of You, (Gold"), "Toxic" featuring Lil Durk (Gold)" and "Unloyal" featuring Ari Lennox (Gold)."
Summer Walker's CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP is now available for pre order exclusively at www.summerwalkermusic.com.






