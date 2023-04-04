Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 04/04/2023

Quavo Returns With New Single And Accompanying Music Video For "Honey Bun"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quavo drops his new single "Honey Bun" (Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Universal Music) along with an accompanying music video. This track comes as the second single the QC superstar has dropped this year after having released his single "Greatness" in February. The Grammy-nominated artist also performed an emotional tribute to the late Takeoff of Migos during this year's Grammy Awards.

"Greatness," which was released last month, is a more palpable display of Quavo's pain. The sadness in Quavo's voice is nearly tangible as he raps, "My chain, my watch, my wrist/ My m__________n' house, my rise and grind/ I'd give away all this s__t just to see my dawg just one more time."

On the track, the MC also offers thoughts on the state of Migos in the wake of Takeoff's tragic death. He adds, "So don't ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n___a, it can't come back/ I'ma make sure mama straight/ Especially mama Take."

That track followed "Without You," which Quavo released in early January. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball in Atlanta, Georgia in 1994, was 28 when he passed. The rapper, who helped change the course of rap music both in Atlanta and across the country, was shot at a bowling alley. The aforementioned Migos member Quavo was also present, though he was unharmed during the incident, which took place at 2:30 am.

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. posted on Twitter, on hearing the news: "I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down-to-earth, cool dude. Can't believe I'm having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it's sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff."

Takeoff was still in celebration mode at the time of his death, having just released a collaborative album with Quavo. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped on October 7 to critical and commercial acclaim, led by singles like "Nothing Changed," "Big Stunna," and more.






