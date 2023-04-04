Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Comes To The Chicago Theatre, June 18, 2023





The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and NiteLite Promotions announced today that four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett and his renowned Large Band will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10:00AM CT.An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album "12th of June" which was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album highlights Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.




