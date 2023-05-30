Melodic Rock Artist Todd Michael Chapman Released New Single "Hold On Tight"





Todd Michael Chapman released his debut EP in December of 2022 and has been hard at work creating new music and reinventing his melodic rock sound. Todd has dedicated most of his adult life to family and raising children, but he never lost sight of his undying passion for music. The soothing tone that Chapman creates through various guitar melodies and harmonized vocals puts listeners at ease, allowing them to drift into a state of tranquility. Chapman's sound is inspired by country rock, 70's rock and 90's alt-rock, influenced by great artists such as Tonic, Jude Cole, REO Speedwagon, and Keith Urban.



Todd's music is a mix of various genres that combine to form a modern interpretation of melancholic rock. "



Born and raised in Western New York, Todd Michael Chapman is a rust-belt-inspired melodic rock singer, songwriter, and musician. He received his first guitar around age 7 as a gift from his aunt, learned his first chords from his bass-playing cousin, and began writing songs in his early teens. As a high school senior, Todd began playing clubs in and around Buffalo, NY. By age 19 he'd recorded some of his original songs with one receiving airplay on 97 Rock, a local Buffalo radio station which sponsored a weekly local music hour. In his 20's, Todd moved to Phoenix, AZ to focus on raising a family and building a career in technology, putting his music career on the back burner.



While living in Phoenix, Todd connected with local musicians and continued writing and recording songs. In 2006, he moved back to Buffalo, NY and after playing a handful of gigs with local bands, he set up a studio in the basement of his home. In 2020, Todd began writing music again and revisiting some of his previously recorded songs. The results can be heard in his 2022 debut EP, "Now & Again", aptly named as it combines newly written songs with rewrites of a few of his older compositions. His latest single "

open.spotify.com/track/0yY7qxCIRIsNGLGAzqjtfV

open.spotify.com/artist/5do7rTGXEBlKusrEMzwKOB

soundcloud.com/todd-michael-chapman

toddmichaelchapman.com

www.instagram.com/toddmichaelchapman

www.facebook.com/ToddMichaelChapman

twitter.com/ToddMichaelChap New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rust-belt rocker Todd Michael Chapman is releasing his new single, "​Hold On Tight​" on May 19th. The new track meets at a crossroads of classic and modern rock, producing an overtone reminiscent of Lynyrd Skynyrd's " Simple Man ". Chapman dedicates this tune to each of his children and their uniquely inspiring life endeavors. He wrote the lyrics of " Hold On Tight " as encouragement for his kids and listeners to persevere through life's challenges and trials, reminding them that there is always someone cheering them on. " Hold On Tight " is a beacon of light for anyone who struggles to fit in, reassuring them that everything will work out in the end.Todd Michael Chapman released his debut EP in December of 2022 and has been hard at work creating new music and reinventing his melodic rock sound. Todd has dedicated most of his adult life to family and raising children, but he never lost sight of his undying passion for music. The soothing tone that Chapman creates through various guitar melodies and harmonized vocals puts listeners at ease, allowing them to drift into a state of tranquility. Chapman's sound is inspired by country rock, 70's rock and 90's alt-rock, influenced by great artists such as Tonic, Jude Cole, REO Speedwagon, and Keith Urban.Todd's music is a mix of various genres that combine to form a modern interpretation of melancholic rock. " Hold On Tight " was written, recorded, and produced by Todd Michael Chapman with guest Mike Schill on bass guitar. The single features strong tempo and lyrical attitude changes that bring a certain sonic edge to the table. Complex rhythms capture a range of emotions, starting from a place of desperation and climbing an optimistic mountain towards inspiration.Born and raised in Western New York, Todd Michael Chapman is a rust-belt-inspired melodic rock singer, songwriter, and musician. He received his first guitar around age 7 as a gift from his aunt, learned his first chords from his bass-playing cousin, and began writing songs in his early teens. As a high school senior, Todd began playing clubs in and around Buffalo, NY. By age 19 he'd recorded some of his original songs with one receiving airplay on 97 Rock, a local Buffalo radio station which sponsored a weekly local music hour. In his 20's, Todd moved to Phoenix, AZ to focus on raising a family and building a career in technology, putting his music career on the back burner.While living in Phoenix, Todd connected with local musicians and continued writing and recording songs. In 2006, he moved back to Buffalo, NY and after playing a handful of gigs with local bands, he set up a studio in the basement of his home. In 2020, Todd began writing music again and revisiting some of his previously recorded songs. The results can be heard in his 2022 debut EP, "Now & Again", aptly named as it combines newly written songs with rewrites of a few of his older compositions. His latest single " Hold On Tight " releases on Friday, May 19, and will be available for streaming on all platforms.open.spotify.com/track/0yY7qxCIRIsNGLGAzqjtfVopen.spotify.com/artist/5do7rTGXEBlKusrEMzwKOBsoundcloud.com/todd-michael-chapmantoddmichaelchapman.comwww.instagram.com/toddmichaelchapmanwww.facebook.com/ToddMichaelChapmantwitter.com/ToddMichaelChap



