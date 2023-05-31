Angie Wells Sophomore Album "Truth Be Told" Hits No 15 On The JazzWeek Charts





Follow Angie Wells on Facebook and IG @angiewellsjazz New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The new album by Jazz chanteuse Angie Wells "Truth Be Told" has just taken the #15 spot on the JazzWeek charts. The album was released through Café Pacific Records, was produced by John Clayton, and is a collection of original tunes and cover songs which speak to the truths of life.Angie Wells has a smoky voice that gives listeners goosebumps but then, just as quickly changes pace and erupts into dynamic style that energizes her audience. Angie truly believes a performance is a symbiotic exchange of energy between herself and her audience and she shows it at every performance.Angie began her singing career in an intimate little supper club in St. Germain des Pres in Paris. She returned to France and toured with French pianist Raphael Lemonnier. In France she has appeared at The MoZ'aique Festival, Festival Jazz au Chateau, Festival Jazz De Colliure, Festival Jazz de Monsegur.She has performed at various jazz/music festivals in the U.S. including The Telluride Jazz Festival, The San Jose Summer Jazz Fest- guest vocalist of Kermit Ruffins, KJAZZ LACMA Jazz Series. Angie is stepping up her touring and will be appearing in prime venues including the East coast for the first time.In her career Angie has played and recorded with some of LA's top jazz musicians including Christian Euman, Henry Franklin, Sam Hirsh, Jim Hughart, Harry Kim, Larry Koonse, Paul Kreibich, James Leary, Joe LaBarbera, Jack Lecompte, Edwin Livingston, Josh Nelson, Trevor Ware, Tom Warrington, Rickey Woodard, John Clayton, Clayton Cameron, Bill Cunliffe, Quentin Dennard, and Kenny Elliot.Follow Angie Wells on Facebook and IG @angiewellsjazz



