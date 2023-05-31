Beachlife Ranch Announces Line Up For Their 2nd Annual Event

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Since launching in 2019, the BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL has quickly established a reputation for combining the best of Southern California's idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with something for everyone. Last year, organizers took it a step further and expanded the brand with the inaugural BEACHLIFE RANCH to celebrate the fusion of California country and beach life culture. The 2nd annual event will take place September
22-24, 2023 on the picturesque waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA making it the only major Country & Americana festival on the beach in Southern California. While different than the surf and skate beach culture of BeachLife, the vibe and rapture are the same: love and respect for the outdoors, nature, friends and community.
Attendees at the recent BeachLife Festival (May 5-7, 2023) were excited to exclusively learn that Jack Johnson
is among those confirmed to perform at this year's BeachLife Ranch. He'll be joined by Brad Paisley, The Doobie Brothers, Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Midland, Wynonna
Judd, Shooter Jennings presents: The Highwaymen Revival, Blackberry Smoke, Shakey Graves, Chris Isaak, Parmalee, Easton Corbin
and many more top Country, Americana and Roots
talent.
The music line-up for Friday, September
22:
Jack Johnson
The Avett Brothers
Shakey Graves
Bahamas
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter
"World Record Attempt: See It All American Tour"
Rome & Duddy
Goodnight, Texas
Pillbox Patti
The Wandering Hearts
Jay Nash
The music line-up for Saturday, September
23:
The Doobie Brothers
Cody Jinks
Wynonna
Judd
Shooter Jennings Presents: The Highwaymen Revival
Blackberry Smoke
Keb' Mo'
The Brothers Comatose
Joe Purdy
Marc Ford
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Abby Anderson
The music line-up for Sunday, September
24:
Brad Paisley
Midland
Chris Isaak
Parmalee
Easton Corbin
Yola
The Marshall Tucker Band
Amanda
Shires
Jess Williamson
Miles Miller
Halle Kearns
Cassandra Lewis
BeachLife's exclusive dining SideStage Experience, which provides foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a delicious meal from a celebrity chef while their favorite musicians perform, will also be a core element of BeachLife Ranch. Hailed as the "best restaurant in the South Bay" by the Orange
County Register, the BeachLife Ranch SideStage Experience
will incorporate a southern flair, featuring smoked meats and BBQ options, with a bit of "Texas heat" influencing the top-notch cuisine. This is a truly "one-of-a-kind" culinary experience. The lineup of chefs will be announced shortly, as will details to book early reservations.
Aside from the unique dining experience SideStage offers, the premier live music, art, and culinary event will feature wide-ranging food and beverage offerings from acclaimed local eateries, breweries and food trucks across the venue, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available accessible to all festival goers. The festival grounds will also host art installations, onsite activations highlighting various philanthropic causes, eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives, as well as brand partner gifting and local boutique shopping.
3-day and Weekend Warrior
(Sat & Sun) General Admission, General Admission Plus and VIP tickets, as well as limited Outlaw and Admiral Passes, for BeachLife Ranch are on sale now at www.BeachLifeRanch.com. GA tickets are available now starting at $429 (plus fees) for a 3-day pass. For a little more, General Admission Plus allows for unlimited ins and outs. For a truly unique luxury experience, BeachLife Ranch offers the premium all-inclusive Outlaw Pass with privileges such as complimentary catering and beverage offerings, exclusive bungalow, elevated main stage views, parking, commemorative tote bag filled with gifts from our partners and more. Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA+, VIP or Outlaw tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights. For added luxury, space, and privacy, BeachLife Ranch also offers private cabana suites for larger groups and parties available for purchase. All ages are welcome and children ages 6 and under are free with ticketed adult. For detailed descriptions of ticket options, please visit: www.beachliferanch.com/ticket-types.
BeachLife Ranch was created in 2022 by Allen Sanford, Rob Lissner and Jim Lindberg of Pennywise, and featured performances from The Lumineers, Daryl Hall
& John Oates, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, and Wilco, among many more.
BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of veterans and the community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BeachLife Ranch will feature onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds.
Here's what's been said about BeachLife Ranch: "We all love music, and we all love the beach… so why not combine the two for an awesome weekend of sun, sand and sound at the BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival…It all adds up to a weekend of music not to be missed. And, oh yeah - did we mention it's right on the beach?" -Spin
"…the Ranch offered an array of memorable performances celebrating its theme, including notable sets from The Lumineers, The Infamous Stringdusters, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Greensky Bluegrass, Lukas Nelson
and the Promise of the Real, and the impressive Sunday finish with Wilco
and Carlile…this first edition proved to be, as promised, an eclectic and widely entertaining SoCal gathering of some of the finest country and Americana talent." - Relix/Jambands
"BeachLife Ranch hit the bullseye on a talent-filled three-day inaugural festival… BeachLife Festival has always stood firmly on real artistry and musicianship, so it's no surprise really that they would expand the brand, shifting the sound a bit to Nashville and Appalachia…" - Pass The Aux
BeachLife Ranch partners include: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Tito's Handmade Vodka, 21Seeds Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Celsius Energy
Drink, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Ikon Pass, Big Bear Mountain Resort & Mammoth Mountain. More to follow!
About
BeachLife Ranch is a music festival, born in the South Bay of Los Angeles, that celebrates the cowboy surfer way of life — women, men, children, and families who make memories weekend barbecuing and listening to tunes, whether on a ranch or at the beach. This festival is for those of us who grew up in Southern California, but love heading up to central California — with Waylon
Jennings and Willie Nelson
on the FM radio — to spend a few weeks in the countryside. We want to capture the joy that comes from spending the day saddling horses on trails, then coming home to wash up for a sunset bbq of Santa Maria
tri-tip with all the fixin's. It's different than the surf & skate beach culture we grew up with, but the vibe and rapture are the same, and something we want to celebrate: love and respect for the outdoors, nature, friends, and community. We invite you to the only major Country & Americana festival on the beach in Southern California.