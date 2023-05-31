Kaitlyn Kohler Feels The Love And Comfort Of Home On Her Latest Single "Everywhere I Go," Dropping June 16, 2023





Co-penned by songwriting heavyweights Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Hollywood Vampires, Internet







"I really love the message of the song, the idea that no matter where you are, your true home is in the person you love," says the singer, who released her self-titled debut EP in 2019 and has written and recorded over the years with Midnight and other top songwriters Dean Dillon,



"Everywhere I Go' is very versatile in how people can relate to it," Kaitlyn adds. "On one level, I could think of my husband and family, the age-old idea of connecting with someone I love despite the distance. But in another way, even as I was thinking about my husband, it began hitting me in a deeper, spiritual sense and became reflective of my relationship with God - especially in the lyrics 'Isolation can lead you to temptation/But me, I move on/Make my way home…' I've seen many beautiful things on the road, but they cannot hold up or compare to the beauty I see both in my husband and God. One of my favorite quotes is by Dave Grohl: 'You can sing a song to 85,000 people and they'll sing it back to you for 85,000 different reasons. I love this song because it really lends itself to that. It's a beautiful expression of a relationship with someone you love, but everyone has their own idea of what love is."



For Kaitlyn, whose influences include Etta James, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having hit the road numerous times on radio tours in support of a batch of regional hits these past few years, Kaitlyn Kohler has lived every minute and experienced every emotion of her latest single "Everywhere I Go," a powerhouse mid-tempo ballad about keeping love close at heart no matter how far away she may be from home and family.Co-penned by songwriting heavyweights Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Hollywood Vampires, Carlos Santana), Andi Zack (Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill) and Grammy nominee Charlie Midnight (James Brown, Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand), "Everywhere I Go" follows the Beaumont, TX based singer-songwriter's success these past few years on the highly influential Texas Regional Radio Report with her two #1 country singles "Break Another Heart" and "I'm Not Crying" and the Top Tens "Too Many Love Songs" and "Remember You." Kaitlyn's accolades include being twice nominated by the Texas Regional Radio Awards for New Female Vocalist and Female Vocalist of the Year. Most recently Kaitlyn received an award from The Texas Radio Charts for Emerging Female Artist of the Year. Feeling it would be perfect for her both musically and lyrically, Buck Johnson first shared "Everywhere I Go" with Kaitlyn and her manager Charles Vessels shortly after she and Johnson had collaborated on other songs in Nashville."I really love the message of the song, the idea that no matter where you are, your true home is in the person you love," says the singer, who released her self-titled debut EP in 2019 and has written and recorded over the years with Midnight and other top songwriters Dean Dillon, Bobby Terry, Marla Cannon Goodman and Joyce Simpson (mother of India.Arie)."Everywhere I Go' is very versatile in how people can relate to it," Kaitlyn adds. "On one level, I could think of my husband and family, the age-old idea of connecting with someone I love despite the distance. But in another way, even as I was thinking about my husband, it began hitting me in a deeper, spiritual sense and became reflective of my relationship with God - especially in the lyrics 'Isolation can lead you to temptation/But me, I move on/Make my way home…' I've seen many beautiful things on the road, but they cannot hold up or compare to the beauty I see both in my husband and God. One of my favorite quotes is by Dave Grohl: 'You can sing a song to 85,000 people and they'll sing it back to you for 85,000 different reasons. I love this song because it really lends itself to that. It's a beautiful expression of a relationship with someone you love, but everyone has their own idea of what love is."For Kaitlyn, whose influences include Etta James, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Josh Turner and classic rockers Aerosmith, Eagles and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the four pillars of a good life have always been family, friends, music and church. Though she originally planned to go to college to study marine biology or research psychology, her heart pulled her in another direction. She looked to her faith for answers and felt an overpowering calling and clear sense of purpose to follow the music. She says, "The motivating question in my life has always been, 'How can I be a light to those around me, and what can I do to make the world a better place before I'm gone?'"



