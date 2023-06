Jeremie Albino Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Recorded entirely live off the floor,



November 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Tears You Hide (out June 9th), buzzy Americana artist-to-watch Jeremie Albino has announced a Fall U.S. Headline Tour. The series of dates kicks off October 10 in Boston and will make stops in New York City, DC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta and more (full routing can be found below)! Tickets are on-sale now.Recorded entirely live off the floor, Tears You Hide is a catalog of feelings from time-passed that serves up an ode to family, resilience, and the road ahead. The deeply personal nature traverses Albino's development as an artist and captivating songwriter.The artist found support from the team instrumental in the production of his earlier work - The Rosehall Band, his original backing band, and Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes), who co-produced his critically acclaimed debut full length. The importance of working with a supportive and collaborative community is something that he knows the value of not only in his music but also from his days working as a farmer in Prince Edward County.Earlier this month, Jermeie released a captivating live performance video for "You I'm Waiting On" that was shot and directed by longtime creative partner and collaborator Mark Klassen. The video transports viewers back in time to the historic Owl's Club in Toronto. The old legion hall, frozen in time, serves as the ultimate backdrop and perfectly pairs Jeremie's soulful golden sound with the memories painted on the walls.Jeremie Albino's grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues, and country. Re-imagining the image of the lonesome wanderer, his music is rooted in the instant when everyone in a room experiences the same moment in a multitude of different ways—embodying solitude and connection all at once.Starting out playing late night gig slots, the rising artist's rigor has landed him a blossoming touring career. Garnering attention from the community and press alike, he's heralded as "a true resurgence of the most authentic blues brought to life through the eyes of a modern and young, but old-soul artist" (American Songwriter) and "the next in line of emotive band leaders that project soul and directness atop a head turning sound" (Glide Magazine).With his critically acclaimed debut album, Hard Time (2019), Albino was a supporting act for JD McPherson and then St. Paul & The Broken Bones on his first round of US tours. In 2020, he accompanied Shovels & Rope on tour through the UK and Europe, later collaborating with Michael Trent who produced Albino's EP, Past Dawn (2022). He's also performed alongside contemporary country trail-blazers Orville Peck and Cat Clyde.The nomadic lifestyle suits him and reverberates on stage … strumming with abandon alongside an erupting vocal chorus, his magnetic spirit landed him as one of the best performers at AmericanaFest by Billboard, and he's just getting started. For more information, please visit www.jeremiealbinomusic.com.Fall U.S. Tour Dates:October 10 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at 939 CafeOctober 11 - New York, NY @ Mercury LoungeOctober 13 - Freehold, NJ @ Concerts In The StudioOctober 14 - Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center (Millennium Stage Series)October 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkboyOctober 17 - Greensboro, NC @ The Flat IronOctober 19 - Nashville, TN @ BasementOctober 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde BarOctober 22 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey EagleOctober 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club CafeOctober 25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba CafeOctober 26 - Chicago, IL @ SPACEOctober 27 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House RevCanadian Date:November 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake