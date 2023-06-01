Laura Pausini Named 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year





Pausini will be honored for her career as a multifaceted, multi-lingual performer as well as for her continued commitment to supporting social justice causes that are close to her heart including equality for women and LGBTQ+ people and world hunger.

"Laura Pausini is one of the most talented and beloved artists of her generation whose commitment to advocacy and equal rights is exemplary," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "Throughout her more than three-decade career her extraordinary voice continually breaks down barriers across languages and genres, creating a special bond with audiences around the world."



Meanwhile, Pausini said, "I am extremely honored to receive this incredible recognition from The Latin Recording Academy. To be named Person of the Year at this moment, when I am celebrating 30 years of my career, is something that I still cannot describe, I can only feel a deep gratitude for The Latin Academy and its members, for my colleagues who have always welcomed me with open arms, but, above all, for my beloved audiences who have made a dream born in my hometown in Italy a beautiful reality, and who have taken me to places I never dreamed I would reach with my music. The Spanish language has opened doors for me from a young age, it has made me feel at home, it has inspired me to move forward and to explore and live music without barriers or limits. To say today that I will receive this important recognition fills me with great pride, joy, strength to continue taking strong steps and to inspire the new generation of artists who lift the music they carry in their hearts on high. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am very excited. See you soon in Sevilla."







Pausini will be celebrated at a special star-studded gala featuring a heartfelt tribute concert, including renditions of her renowned repertoire performed by an array of notable artists and friends. Details of the coveted event to be celebrated during the 2023 Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla, Spain, will be announced at a later date.



The Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honors musicians and their artistic achievements in the Latin music industry as well as their humanitarian efforts. The past honorees are

