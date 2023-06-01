DRMAGDN To Unleash Stunning New Remix Of Beatles Classic "Something" On June 2, 2023





Notably, for all of his releases, DRMAGDN makes a $250 philanthropic contribution to charities that speak to the heart of the song. Specifically for " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Versatile Drummer / DJ DRMAGDN is releasing his strongest song to date - a soaring homage/remix of The Beatles classic "Something," on Friday June 2nd, 2023. After signing with BMG, DRMAGDN was given the rights to dig into George Harrison's catalog, and he enlisted Michelle Ray (Team Blake on Season 4 of The Voice) and a cast of other heavy-hitters to help take his re-working of " Something " to new heights. The result is an extremely memorable, drum-fill heavy, electronic-leaning gem that accomplishes what many remixes/covers don't - it actually does justice to the original, and then some.The video furthers the homage aspect of the project, as it follows DRMAGDN as he visits all of the locations The Beatles originally hit (JFK Airport, Ed Sullivan Theatre and Carnegie Hall) during their initial "Beatlemania" trip to the US in 1964.DRMAGDN discusses the inspiration behind the remix: "'Something' is my favorite Beatles tune of all time. So I jumped at the chance to do a modern remix of the song when BMG acquired George Harrison's catalog. These musical shoes are literally the biggest in the world to fill, so I had to completely pull out all the stops on this Beatles tribute including nods to the artwork and a truly epic music video."Rounding out the all-star cast who contributed to the remix is Dave Eggar on strings (Grammy winning record " Viva La Vida " - Coldplay, The Who, Bon Jovi, Fall Out Boy), Danny Flam on horns (Kanye West/Rihanna's " All Of The Lights "), Oscar Albis-Rodriquez on guitar/bass (A Great Big World, Sarah McLachlan) and vinyl mastering by Andy Vandette (David Bowie, U2, The Prodigy, Aerosmith and Rush).DRMAGDN lives in the West Village in New York City and is a Drummer / DJ, Live Electronic Music Performer, Producer & Music Director. He has played The Winter Olympics, Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, Bamboozle Fest, MTV's TRL, AOL Sessions, The View, The Today Show and Royal Albert Hall. He has toured 31 Countries, 43 US States and can be heard on 250+ records. DRMAGDN has been seen on Times Square Billboards and on the side of NYC Buildings. He is in the Sick Drummer Hall of Fame, on Blender Magazine's "Best Drummers of All Time List" and AllMusic says that "DRMAGDN must be heard to even be believed."DRMAGDN writes, records and produces all his own tracks & remixes. DRMAGDN currently 3M+ total views on his YouTube channels, 1M+ total plays on Spotify with 25k+ monthly listeners, 3M+ views and 350k+ followers on Instagram, 2M+ plays on SoundCloud & 12M+ total views on his own & all influencer's profiles on TikTok (200k+ followers) where his livestreams hit 100k+ viewers per stream. DRMAGDN's grand total is now over 21M+ total plays/views and 700+ verified followers across all social media platforms.Notably, for all of his releases, DRMAGDN makes a $250 philanthropic contribution to charities that speak to the heart of the song. Specifically for " Something " he donated to The Carnegie Hall Foundation for consideration for the educational clips in his music video, plus George Harrison's own charity The Material World Foundation that supports social, artistic and cultural change worldwide.



