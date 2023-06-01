Abbey Cone Shares Dreamy Desert Video For "If You Were A Song" (Piano Version)





Next week, Cone will take the stage at CMA Fest at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage on Thursday, June 8th. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, independent vocal powerhouse Abbey Cone shares the official video for "If You Were A Song (piano version)." Filmed in the California desert just hours after she made her Stagecoach debut at the T Mobile Mane Stage, the video captures the simplicity and beauty of the stripped-down track. Shot by Acacia Evans (Miranda Lambert, Megan Maroney), Cone's emotional take on her summer love song showcases her powerful vocals bound with her beautiful twang.As her first release as an independent artist, Cone describes her new music as fresh, polished, and confidently her. Co-written with Cone's long-term boyfriend and collaborator Nathan Spicer (Ryan Hurd, Tim McGraw) alongside Nate Cyphert (Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha, Carly Rae Jepsen), the serenade illustrates a love letter for when words just aren't enough.Cone first shared "If You Were A Song" on April 14th, and the track landed her on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Country, plus placements on Spotify's Fresh Finds, Next From Nashville, and New Music Friday Country, and Apple Music's Sound Check and New In Country. CMT debuted the official video, calling it "all powerhouse femininity" - watch it here.Known for her emotionally resonant songwriting filled with palpable realness and vulnerability, Cone's music connects with the newest generation of Country listeners and beyond, landing her induction into CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020 and recognition on Pandora's 10 Country Artists To Watch in 2022. She has toured with Tanya Tucker, Brittney Spencer, Abby Anderson, and the CMT Next Women Of Country Tour with Maddie & Tae and Sacha.Next week, Cone will take the stage at CMA Fest at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage on Thursday, June 8th.



