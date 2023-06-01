Smooth Jazz Singer And Recording Artist Castella To Release The First Spatial - 3d Audio Dolby Atmos Mix Of The Genre





Castella, has made a big splash in the Smooth Jazz genre emerging in August 2019 with the release of her debut EP Thinking About You. She also released her Sophomore EP Let Me Love You - the EP in January 2022. Intoxicated Love will be Castella's 11th radio release since hitting the airwaves in April 2020. Being the first to venture into the realm of Spatial mixing is a testament to the relentless drive of this focused songwriter and performer. Never afraid to face any challenge placed before her, Castella pioneers for the genre with the first Smooth Jazz Dolby Atmos Spatial mix to hit the streams.



Intoxicated Love will hit digital platforms on June 9.



Intoxicated Love - 3:48

written by Castella (Cathy Thompson) and Jeff Canady



Lead & Background Vocals - Castella



Bass - Robert Skinner

Guitar - Anthony Booker

