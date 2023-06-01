Multi-Grammy Award And Academy Award Winner Jon Batiste Releases "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)" For The Coke Studio Program





Batiste headlined the renowned 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest this May, captivating audiences with his onstage set. Next, Batiste is set to headline the Newport Jazz Festival in August, further solidifying his status as one of the true must-see live performers of today. He is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series. For more information on Jon Batiste, visit JonBatiste.com or follow him on social media. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having won 5 GRAMMY AWARDS at the 64th Annual GRAMMY awards including Album of the Year, genre-defying Jon Batiste is back, unveiling his latest single and music video, "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)," today for the Coke Studio™ program. The song, co-written by Batiste, brings together a stellar lineup of collaborators, including global breakouts NewJeans, Camilo, Cat Burns, and J.I.D.Batiste's participation in the Coke Studio program cements him as one of the music industry's most captivating and exciting voices. Batiste's highly acclaimed 2021 studio album, "WE ARE," was released to overwhelming critical acclaim. Leading the music industry in both nominations and wins in 2022, Batiste received eleven Grammy nominations across seven different categories, making him the first artist to achieve this feat. Ultimately, Batiste secured five Grammy wins, including the prestigious Album of the Year.In 2020, he was honoured with an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the Disney/Pixar film SOUL, which he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The score also garnered him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a NAACP Image Award, and a Critic's Choice Award. Notably, Batiste became the second black composer in history, following the legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock, to win an Academy Award for composition.Batiste headlined the renowned 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest this May, captivating audiences with his onstage set. Next, Batiste is set to headline the Newport Jazz Festival in August, further solidifying his status as one of the true must-see live performers of today. He is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series. For more information on Jon Batiste, visit JonBatiste.com or follow him on social media.



