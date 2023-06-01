Natasha Owens Follows Up Chart-Topping Viral Hit "Trump Won" With Bold Political Anthem "America First"





"President Trump was so successful with the American people because of his



Adds Owens: "Any leader that can't make the



AMERICAN PATRIOT is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as "America First," a subtle tip of the hat to



"Trump Won" became a viral hit in recent months, amassing over 70 million social media impressions, despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release in March, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD



The unapologetic patriot made headlines with digital billboards promoting the album release "flying over enemy territory" in New York City's Times Square, and she has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit including main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero's Honor Festival, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life



Owens exploded onto the Christian



A portion of all proceeds from AMERICAN PATRIOT go to support, pay tribute, and invest directly into our servicemen and women — and to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten.



AMERICAN PATRIOT is available now: https://ffm.to/patriot

For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After stunning the music industry with her #1 smash hit, "Trump Won," conservative powerhouse Natasha Owens returns with her follow-up single and music video, "America First." The new single from her latest studio album, AMERICAN PATRIOT (Radiate Music), was co-written and produced by her longtime collaborator and GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner, Ian Eskelin."President Trump was so successful with the American people because of his America First message," says Owens about the inspiration for her latest single. "Americans are tired of politicians putting us last. 95% of the world's charitable giving comes from this country. We can't help others if we are not healthy ourselves. 'America First' is not just my new song, it's a movement. A movement that expects our elected leaders to put our veterans, our homeless, our kids, our citizens FIRST."Adds Owens: "Any leader that can't make the America First promise does not deserve to lead us. I wanted to give an anthem song to this movement. 'America First' gives a voice to the majority of Americans. 'America First' represents the heartbeat of Americans."AMERICAN PATRIOT is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as "America First," a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. The album also includes "Freedom Is The Song," "Prayer For America," and the soaring ballad, "Broad Stripes, Bright Stars," as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: "God Bless America," "My Country, 'Tis Of Thee," "America The Beautiful," "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless The U.S.A.""Trump Won" became a viral hit in recent months, amassing over 70 million social media impressions, despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release in March, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. The music video went viral leading to appearances on War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, One America News Network, among others. Former President Donald J. Trump even posted about the single at TruthSocial.The unapologetic patriot made headlines with digital billboards promoting the album release "flying over enemy territory" in New York City's Times Square, and she has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit including main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero's Honor Festival, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Black-Tie Gala, Cotton Belt Festival and a concert performance for President Trump at the America First concert event at Mar A Lago. She's had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Real America's Voice, HLN, TBN and more.Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music's most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards.A portion of all proceeds from AMERICAN PATRIOT go to support, pay tribute, and invest directly into our servicemen and women — and to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten.AMERICAN PATRIOT is available now: https://ffm.to/patriotFor more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.



