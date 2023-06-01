Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/06/2023

PopKanon Releases Their Fourth Single "Regrets" Featuring Soul Singer Nef

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The famous Danish author Hans Christian Andersen from the nineteenth century is known for fairy tales like the "Emperor's New Clothes", "The Ugly Duckling", "The Little Mermaid" and other classics. In addition, he also wrote the famous words "Where Words Fail, Music Speaks." The lyrics of the fourth single "Regrets", from the Norwegian songwriting trio PopKanon, are inspired by this timeless quote. The chorus includes the lyrics "Music speaks when words get pale and weak".

The enchanting voice of Nef, the female vocalist from Popkanon's previous successful single "Slippin," is also featured on the new song called "Regrets." Her voice, with its magical and spellbinding tones, effortlessly weaves through the lyrics of "Regrets," casting a bewitching spell on the listeners and captivating their hearts with every note she sings. Other guest performances include musicians and friends of PopKanon from their hometown Asker, Norway. Per Jacob Gisholt is playing the melodic keys, Jan Tore Brunstad the powerful bass and Tommy Frantzen helped to program some of the sounds.

The first three songs from PopKanon have received praise from playlist curators and journalists from all over the world. "Slippin" is currently in rotation on major radio stations in many countries including Spain, Colombia, Italy, Norway, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela. "Brothers" is also actively being played on radio in Norway.

All the four singles from PopKanon have been mixed and mastered at Pressure Point by the award-winning sound engineer Slavic Livins. The single can be streamed on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and Deezer. Links to all platforms: LinkTree PopKanon

PopKanon is a songwriting / production company founded by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen in 2020. Their hope is to excite and inspire fans through their music, featuring both up-and-coming and established artists.






