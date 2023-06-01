Njomza Introduces Her 'Love Again' Method With New Music Video





Following the release of further singles, NJOMZA embarked on her first ever US headline tour in 2019, additionally touring with '3 Nights' hitmaker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop veteran NJOMZA plays Doctor in her new music video for production led, R&B earworm, 'Love Again', the lead track from recently released EP, STAGES. The creator of 'The Love Again Method', Dr. NJOMZA works with a group of volunteers to be part of her groundbreaking new treatment to return the spark in their relationships - Phase 1: therapy, phase 2: a questionable physical treatment, and phase 3: reintegration; which appears to go wrong as the couples pair up with the wrong partners. Directed by Mac Grant, NJOMZA stars in this fun, comical short film.'Love Again' is taken from NJOMZA's new EP, STAGES, which was released earlier this month after fans had been steadily fed with a trio of sonically diverse singles over the previous 6 months - listen here via SinceThe80s/EMPIRE. A collection of late-night R&B, atmospheric dance sonics and synth-pop sensibilities backing NJOMZA's sultry vocal, STAGES sees the singer-songwriter at her most authentic, having created a signature style formed from an impressive melting pot of influences.Her most personal project to-date, STAGES is a candid and honest exploration of the personal process of a break-up. NJOMZA said: "STAGES brings all the different feelings that come with a break up. One second you miss them, the next you're wondering how you were ever with them. There's no 'right' way to feel and sometimes you feel everything at once." Each track on the EP captures one of these feelings.STAGES follows debut EP sad for you and follow-up Vacation, both of which received love from music fans and acclaim from critics alike. The seven-track project includes single releases - self-love dance anthem 'Emotional', post-pandemic pop tune 'Over You' with Louis The Child, and minor key f*ckboy anthem 'Clown' - and is led with new single 'Love Again'.The Albanian, German-born, Chicago-raised and Los Angeles-residing singer-songwriter has over the years been able to hone in on a signature sound that has been created and inspired by not only by her diverse background but through her collaborators (Mac Miller, Skrillex, Fki 1st) and proficiency in writing for others (Ariana Grande - '7 rings' / 'thank u, next').NJOMZA makes accessible pop music that updates the atmosphere of 90s R&B with modernised production, composition and subject matter. She was introduced to R&B through her sister, and later began listening to rock and pop rock music, adding to her prized book of assorted inspiration. Starting out posting cover versions of various hip-hop artists such as Kid Cudi and Mac Miller on YouTube, NJOMZA was discovered by the latter, who signed her to his imprint of Warner Records, REmember Music, the label's first signee. She featured on the track 'Planet God Damn' from Miller's acclaimed last album, The Divine Feminine in 2016, thereafter unveiling her acclaimed debut EP, sad for you in 2017.Following the release of further singles, NJOMZA embarked on her first ever US headline tour in 2019, additionally touring with '3 Nights' hitmaker Dominic Fike on his international Rain Or Shine tour. In the same year, Ariana Grande released her GRAMMY-nominated thank u, next album, of which NJOMZA is recognised for her songwriting work. NJOMZA's total career streams have surpassed 50 million, while she has gained industry support across the likes of Billboard, MTV, NPR, Revolt, Recording Academy, SPIN, EUPHORIA, Noisey, VICE, Complex, Pigeons & Planes and more.



