Dark Lo Releases New Album 'Blood In My Eye'
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
501 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
653 entries in 22 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
340 entries in 22 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
178 entries in 6 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
433 entries in 25 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
141 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
486 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Multi-Award Winning Platinum Recording Artist, American Idol Winner, Ruben Studdard Releases New Single "The Way I Remember It"
The Noise Who Runs (Ian Pickering Of Sneaker Pimps / Front Line Assembly) Presents 'New York To L.A. In 2-And-A-Half Minutes'