Dark Lo Releases New Album 'Blood In My Eye'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born and raised in Philadelphia, Dark Lo is best known for bringing his signature gritty delivery and street bars over smooth, soulful production. Also known as "The Crook", Dark Lo spent the majority of his young adult life in and out of prison.



It wasn't until Lo met AR-Ab that he turned his attention to hip-hop. Despite always having a passion for music, AR-Ab convinced Lo of his talent and he decided to take his craft to the next level. Over the years, Dark Lo has proceeded to release several acclaimed projects and was named one of Complex's 'Underground Rappers You Should Know'.



Currently, Dark Lo and AR-Ab are embroiled in two high-profile cases, with AR-Ab currently incarcerated with a 45-year sentence after he was arraigned with eight other individuals in October 2018 on trafficking and distribution charges in Philadelphia. Dark Lo began serving the remainder of his seven+ year sentence for witness tampering on 9-30-21.



With his last project as a free man, Extreme Measures (2021), Dark Lo called upon the legendary Havoc of Mobb Deep, who produced the project in its entirety and also added his signature flow and voice on two tracks as well.



Though now incarcerated, today, Dark Lo released his new album Blood In My Eye; which is now available at all DSP's. Lo also released a new visual for "Apostle," which is produced by Nicholas Craven. Dark Lo's Blood In My Eye is now available!



