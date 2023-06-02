Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Release "Next Rodeo" From Upcoming Album 'City Of Gold'



"This ain't my first rodeo," Tuttle says of the song. "I've spent most of my adult life playing shows all around the world and my new single 'Next Rodeo' reflects the miles I've put in with my band. We played 100+ shows over the past year which lead to recording City of Gold. 'Next Rodeo' feels like a fitting metaphor for my second Golden Highway record. Going back to my bluegrass roots has felt both nostalgic and brand new and this song encapsulates my feelings as I look back on a great year and look ahead to another one full of new places, people and songs."



Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway have released "Next Rodeo," a new song from their upcoming album, City of Gold, due July 21."This ain't my first rodeo," Tuttle says of the song. "I've spent most of my adult life playing shows all around the world and my new single 'Next Rodeo' reflects the miles I've put in with my band. We played 100+ shows over the past year which lead to recording City of Gold. 'Next Rodeo' feels like a fitting metaphor for my second Golden Highway record. Going back to my bluegrass roots has felt both nostalgic and brand new and this song encapsulates my feelings as I look back on a great year and look ahead to another one full of new places, people and songs."In celebration of the new music, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway: Live in Nashville—a special concert event filmed earlier this year—will air on PBS starting this Saturday, June 3. The band will tour through this summer including dates supporting Dierks Bentley, Greensky Bluegrass, Charley Crockett and Marcus King, as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Railbird Music Festival, Under the Big Sky Festival, Edmonton Folk Festival and more. See below for details and tickets; for the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.The new album follows Tuttle's acclaimed 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and also led to a Best New Artist nomination. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years, during which they have grown together as musicians and performers, cohering as a band. These 13 tracks—mostly written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show)—capture the electric energy of band's live shows by highlighting each members' musical strengths.Ahead of the release, previous City of Gold track, "El Dorado," debuted earlier this spring. Billboard called it "a vibrant blend of bluegrass with flashes of Old West, anchored by Tuttle's earthy-yet-angelic vocal and the entire group's ace musicianship," while American Songwriter said, "Tuttle, one of the world's best guitar players, soars on this country song."Reflecting on the project, Tuttle shares, "When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the gold rush. I'll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch and Peter Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California's first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!"In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Douglas (dobro) and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals)—City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on "Yosemite."Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she's been nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, won Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to receive the honor. Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show and Dwight Yoakam as well as at several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURJun 1 Budweiser Stage* Toronto, ONJun 2 Pine Knob Music Theatre* Clarkston, MIJun 3 Blossom Music Center* Cuyahoga Falls, OHJun 4 Railbird Music Festival Lexington, KYJun 15 Bonnaroo Manchester, TNJun 16 Father's Day Festival Grass Valley, CAJun 22 ROMP Fest Owensboro, KYJun 23 Outlaw Music Festival Somerset, WIJun 24 Outlaw Music Festival East Troy,WIJun 25 Outlaw Music Festival Maryland Heights, MOJul 6 City Green Sheboygan, WIJul 7 Blissfest Music Festival Harbor Springs, MIJul 14 The Coop Columbia Falls, MTJul 15 Under the Big Sky Festival Whitefish, MTJul 18 Sandy City Amphitheater** Sandy, UTJul 19 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden** Boise, IDJul 21 Cascade Theatre Redding, CAJul 22 FairWell Festival Redmond, ORJul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, COAug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CAAug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys* Stateline, NVAug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MTAug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, ABAug 19 Hoxeyville Music Festival Wellston, MIAug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway** Richmond, VAAug 22 The Andrew J Brady Music Center** Cincinnati, OHAug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, INAug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TXSep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TNSep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZSep 21-24 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TNOct 6 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival Monterey, CADec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL* w/Dierks Bentley** w/Charley CrockettMOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL:Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange ExeterJan 11 The Forum BathJan 12 Cadogan Hall LondonJan 13 De La Warr Pavilion BexhillJan 14 Palace Theatre SouthendJan 16 The Apex Bury St EdmundsJan 17 Lowther Pavilion LythamJan 18 Sunderland Fire Station SunderlandJan 19 Celtic Connections GlasgowJan 21 Buxton Opera House BuxtonJan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's LynnJan 24 Theatre Severn ShrewsburyJan 25 St Albans Arena St AlbansJan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New BrightonJan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate



