Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Release "Next Rodeo" From Upcoming Album 'City Of Gold'

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Molly
Tuttle and her band Golden Highway have released "Next Rodeo," a new song from their upcoming album, City of Gold, due July 21.
"This ain't my first rodeo," Tuttle says of the song. "I've spent most of my adult life playing shows all around the world and my new single 'Next Rodeo' reflects the miles I've put in with my band. We played 100+ shows over the past year which lead to recording City of Gold. 'Next Rodeo' feels like a fitting metaphor for my second Golden Highway record. Going back to my bluegrass roots has felt both nostalgic and brand new and this song encapsulates my feelings as I look back on a great year and look ahead to another one full of new places, people and songs."
In celebration of the new music, Molly
Tuttle and Golden Highway: Live in Nashville—a special concert event filmed earlier this year—will air on PBS starting this Saturday, June 3. The band will tour through this summer including dates supporting Dierks Bentley, Greensky Bluegrass, Charley Crockett and Marcus King, as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Railbird Music
Festival, Under the Big Sky Festival, Edmonton Folk Festival and more. See below for details and tickets; for the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.
The new album follows Tuttle's acclaimed 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and also led to a Best New Artist nomination. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas
and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years, during which they have grown together as musicians and performers, cohering as a band. These 13 tracks—mostly written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor (Old Crow Medicine Show)—capture the electric energy of band's live shows by highlighting each members' musical strengths.
Ahead of the release, previous City of Gold track, "El Dorado," debuted earlier this spring. Billboard called it "a vibrant blend of bluegrass with flashes of Old West, anchored by Tuttle's earthy-yet-angelic vocal and the entire group's ace musicianship," while American Songwriter said, "Tuttle, one of the world's best guitar players, soars on this country song."
Reflecting on the project, Tuttle shares, "When I was a kid, we took a field trip to Coloma, CA to learn about the gold rush. I'll never forget the dusty hills and the grizzled old miner who showed us the nugget around his neck. Just like gold fever, music has always captivated me, captured my heart, and driven me to great lengths to explore its depths. On my new album I dug deep as a songwriter (with Ketch Secor) and co-producer (with Jerry Douglas) and surfaced with a record that celebrates the music of my heart, my life, the land where I grew up, and the stories I heard along the way. I made this record with my band Golden Highway after playing over 100 shows across the country last year. On the road and in the studio, we are inspired by artists such as John Hartford, Gillian Welch
and Peter
Rowan to name a few, whose records are like family albums to us. Just like them, on this album we chart some new territory along some old familiar ground. The songs span from breakdowns to ballads, fairytales and fiddle tunes, from Yosemite up to the Gold Country and out beyond the mountains. That visit to Coloma, site of California's first gold strike is where I first heard about El Dorado, the city of gold. Playing music can take you to a place that is just as precious. I hope you like this record!"
In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Douglas
(dobro) and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie
(mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals)—City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews
on "Yosemite."
Raised in Northern California, Tuttle moved to Nashville in 2015. In the years since, she's been nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, won Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music
Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music
Awards, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music
Awards and Guitar Player of the Year at the IBMAs in both 2017 and 2018, the first woman to receive the honor. Tuttle has performed around the world, including shows with Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show
and Dwight Yoakam
as well as at several major festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Pilgrimage.
MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR
Jun 1 Budweiser Stage* Toronto, ON
Jun 2 Pine Knob Music
Theatre* Clarkston, MI
Jun 3 Blossom Music
Center* Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 4 Railbird Music
Festival Lexington, KY
Jun 15 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN
Jun 16 Father's Day Festival Grass Valley, CA
Jun 22 ROMP Fest Owensboro, KY
Jun 23 Outlaw Music
Festival Somerset, WI
Jun 24 Outlaw Music
Festival East Troy,WI
Jun 25 Outlaw Music
Festival Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 6 City Green Sheboygan, WI
Jul 7 Blissfest Music
Festival Harbor Springs, MI
Jul 14 The Coop Columbia Falls, MT
Jul 15 Under the Big Sky Festival Whitefish, MT
Jul 18 Sandy City Amphitheater** Sandy, UT
Jul 19 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden** Boise, ID
Jul 21 Cascade Theatre Redding, CA
Jul 22 FairWell Festival Redmond, OR
Jul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, CO
Aug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CA
Aug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
at Harveys* Stateline, NV
Aug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MT
Aug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, AB
Aug 19 Hoxeyville Music
Festival Wellston, MI
Aug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway** Richmond, VA
Aug 22 The Andrew J Brady Music
Center** Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, IN
Aug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TX
Sep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TN
Sep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 21-24 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TN
Oct 6 Rebels & Renegades Music
Festival Monterey, CA
Dec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL
* w/Dierks Bentley
** w/Charley Crockett
MOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL:
Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter
Jan 11 The Forum Bath
Jan 12 Cadogan Hall London
Jan 13 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill
Jan 14 Palace Theatre Southend
Jan 16 The Apex Bury St Edmunds
Jan 17 Lowther Pavilion Lytham
Jan 18 Sunderland Fire Station Sunderland
Jan 19 Celtic Connections Glasgow
Jan 21 Buxton Opera House Buxton
Jan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's Lynn
Jan 24 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury
Jan 25 St Albans Arena
St Albans
Jan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New Brighton
Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate