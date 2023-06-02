Valley Soundtrack Summer Heartache With Latest Single "Have A Good Summer (Without Me)"





"Have A Good Summer (Without Me)" captures a very specific type of heartache, one which is contradicted by sunshine and the expectations of the season. A theme that's been explored by the likes of Lana Del Rey,



"Have A Good Summer (Without Me)" follows three previously released tracks, continuing to build anticipation for the upcoming sophomore album, including "Throwback Tears" which kicked off the album announcement and was covered by Kerala folk/indie group When Chai Met Toast and shared on Rolling Stone India, "Good, but not together" that was released alongside a live performance video and "Break For You" which has been a fan favourite as they perform it on their North American tour and recently appeared on the Canada Top 50 Viral chart on Spotify. So far, the three previously released tracks alone have garnered over 10 million global streams.



Valley confidently wrap up the final dates of their North American 'Lost In Translation Tour' headlining tour, where they received rave responses from audiences to the new songs on their set list that blend seamlessly into their catalogue of danceable love songs. This summer Valley pack up for a tour across Southeast Asia and Australia, performing headlining shows to their fans outside of North America. Those dates include a performance in Thailand for the Road To Sonic Bang



LOST IN TRANSLATION TRACKLIST:

theme

Lost In Translation

Throwback Tears

Natural

Break For You

Have A Good Summer (Without Me)

Good, but not together

Evenings & Weekends

i thought i could fly

Either Way, I'm Going Your Way

I Haven't Seen You In Forever

We Don't Need Malibu

Keep My Stuff

Big Jet Plane

Fishbowl



'Lost In Translation' 2023 Tour:

June 02 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*

June 03 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*

*w/ Aidan Bissett



SEA & AUSTRALIA TOUR

August 1 - Seoul, Korea @ YES24 Live Hall

August 3 - Tokyo, Japan @ Ebisu Garden Hall

August 5 - Manila, Philippines @ Mall Show

August 7 - Hong Kong, China @

August 8 - Taipei, Taiwan @ Clapper Studio

August 10 - Singapore, Malaysia @ Gateway Theatre

August 12 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Road To Sonic Bang Festival

August 15 - Brisbane, Australia @ Triffid

August 17 - Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

August 18 - Melbourne, Australia @ Max Watts



THE SONDER TOUR WITH DERMOT KENNEDY

October 11 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

October 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

October 14 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

October 18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

October 20 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

October 21 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome



Canada's Juno Award nominated alternative-pop band, Valley - Rob Laska (lead vocals), Mickey Brandolino (guitar, synths), Alex Dimauro (bass), and Karah



In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mickey and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves to the world with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016) and full-length debut MAYBE (2019), followed by sucks to see you doing better (2020) and Last Birthday (2021). The consistent release of new music garnered the band two JUNO Award nominations and praise from the likes of EARMILK, Wonderland, American Songwriter and CBC. Their gold certified single, "Like 1999" which originates back to a TikTok post broke international borders as it appeared on global viral charts.



Valley are known for their energetic live shows, opening for the likes of Lennon Stella, The Band CAMINO and



LOST IN TRANSLATION TRACKLIST:

theme

Lost In Translation

Throwback Tears

Natural

Break For You

Have A Good Summer (Without Me)

Good, but not together

Evenings & Weekends

i thought i could fly

Either Way, I'm Going Your Way

I Haven't Seen You In Forever

We Don't Need Malibu

Keep My Stuff

Big Jet Plane

Fishbowl

'Lost In Translation' 2023 Tour:

June 02 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*

June 03 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*

*w/ Aidan Bissett

SEA & AUSTRALIA TOUR

August 1 - Seoul, Korea @ YES24 Live Hall

August 3 - Tokyo, Japan @ Ebisu Garden Hall

August 5 - Manila, Philippines @ Mall Show

August 7 - Hong Kong, China @ Music Zone

August 8 - Taipei, Taiwan @ Clapper Studio

August 10 - Singapore, Malaysia @ Gateway Theatre

August 12 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Road To Sonic Bang Festival

August 15 - Brisbane, Australia @ Triffid

August 17 - Sydney, Australia @ Factory Theatre

August 18 - Melbourne, Australia @ Max Watts

THE SONDER TOUR WITH DERMOT KENNEDY

October 11 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

October 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

October 14 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

October 18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

October 20 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

October 21 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome 