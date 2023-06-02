Acclaimed Trio Gabriels Share New Single 'Glory'





His powerful voice took a bit of work to master, but with practice and a church upbringing, Lusk clearly learned to use his gifts. Before long, he was building his music industry resume as a background singer for icons like Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Beck, St. Vincent, and Nate Dogg. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed soulful-pop trio Gabriels are excited to share their new single " Glory " - the last track to be unveiled ahead of the release of their full debut album Angels & Queens next month.The much-anticipated 13-track record will be released on Friday, July 7 via Atlas Artists/Elektra. The effort was produced by fellow Compton native and GRAMMY-Award winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle).Angels & Queens - Part I was released in September 2022, picking up widespread praise across the globe. Its release was governed by the band's desire to push through the release of new recordings this year and share the record in two distinct chapters. The second chapter now concludes the full album's tracklisting.The band expanded on the track, "'Glory' is inspired by the power of human spirit, taking inspiration from some of our favorite artists, our moms, even people of the night. We all have had life corner us, and had to make much out of little. We have all got some magic in our hands, and have the power to make a little a lot."Angels & Queens incorporates a new recording of the band's seminal debut single, "Love & Hate In A Different Time," and songs that have already become staples of the band's live set: "Offering" and "Glory." Fans who have attended Gabriels' live shows may also recognize the double punch medley of new track "Professional," which segues into "We Will Remember," Gabriels' long-standing reworking of the Barbara Streisand classic, "The Way We Were."Following the album's release, the three-piece will be back on the road in the U.S. this summer - playing two special headline shows, including their first-ever New York City performance at Webster Hall on Thursday, July 27, and at the Ford Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 12.After an incredible Coachella debut in April, Gabriels will also be hitting more of the North American festival circuit this summer, including Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 29, Osheaga in Montreal on Friday, August 4, Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday, August 6, and Outside Lands in San Francisco on Sunday, August 13.The band will hit stages across the U.K. as well, including a headline set at Somerset House in London on album release day, and a return to Glastonbury following last year's triumphant set at the Park Stage. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.gabrielsofficial.com, and see a full listing of dates enclosed below.Gabriels are Compton-bred gospel singer Jacob Lusk, Sunderland, U.K.-born producer and keyboardist Ryan Hope, and LA-native producer-composer and violinist Ari Balouzian.All who listen to Gabriels' (their group name comes from St. Gabriels Avenue, the street Hope grew up on in England) two-part debut album Angels & Queens, can hear their synergy. They'll also certainly fall for Lusk's rich, far-reaching vocal range.His powerful voice took a bit of work to master, but with practice and a church upbringing, Lusk clearly learned to use his gifts. Before long, he was building his music industry resume as a background singer for icons like Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Beck, St. Vincent, and Nate Dogg.



