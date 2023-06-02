Eclectic Austrian Music Artist Trickster To Release New Single "Still Kicking"





Born in Austria and now residing in England, Trickster is a musician whose life story is as captivating as his music. From a broken family and a tumultuous childhood to triumphs and trials around the world, Trickster's journey is an extraordinary tale of perseverance and transformation.



Trickster's path took unpredictable turns, including brushes with the law and a prison sentence at the age of 18 for financial missteps. However, these setbacks did not define him. Trickster became a polyglot, speaking an impressive 11 languages, and even served as a pilot and a soldier. Along his extraordinary journey, he traveled to 97 countries, leaving behind an indelible mark wherever he went.



While Trickster experienced both highs and lows, his commitment to charitable causes remained constant. Through his success in high-risk oil and gas transactions in Latin America, he was fortunate enough to make a difference. He generously donated nearly 50% of his income to those in need and actively supported charity events.



Trickster's life took a dramatic turn in 2017 during a perilous car accident in South France. Depicted in his latest single release 'Still Kicking', the incident resulted in the loss of all his physical assets, engulfed in a ball of flames, including evidence crucial to his work, which led to another - unjust - run in with the law. Astonishingly, he survived the accident unscathed, defying all odds and leaving authorities and witnesses astounded.



"I don't know how, I don't know why, there must be a reason why I didn't die. I can't pretend, it don't make sense, somehow I'm still kicking it for one more night" - Lyrics from 'Still Kicking'



This life-altering experience further solidified Trickster's belief in the power of gratitude and resilience. Embracing his deep appreciation for nature and mountains, he vows to support nature-related projects through his musical success. In the coming year, Trickster plans to establish the largest talent factory in the UK, providing much-needed support to young individuals who, like him, lacked the necessary guidance during their formative years.



Trickster's musical journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit and the transformative power of music. Through his unique blend of resilience, adventure, and giving back, he is set to captivate audiences around the world with his extraordinary story and the melodies he creates.



Produced by Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams), Richard Flack and Trickster, released on Trickster Recordings through Absolute on Friday 19th May, "Still Kicking." is the first of an eclectic mix of recordings that details the colourful life of Trickster.

Featuring:

MD/KEYS: Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams)
PRODUCER: Richard Flack (Kylie, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, Metallica)
DRUMS: Ian Thomas (Mike Oldfield, Tom Jones, Eric Clapton and Mark Knopfler, Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson, BB King, Chrisse Hynde)
BASS: (James Blunt, Robbie Williams, Lewis Capaldi)
GUITAR: Jim Board (Robbie Williams)
GUITAR: Dionne Douglas
PERCUSSION: (Jamiroquai, Juanes, Matt Bianco, Professor Green, Roy Ayers, Shakira, Sly +Robbie, Tom Jones, Zero 7, Annie Lennox, Natasha Atlas, Yasmin Levy, Smoke City, Mala , Bennie Maupin)
TROMBONE: Trevor Mires (Tom Jones, Randy Brecker's European Big Band, Radiohead, Alicia Keys, Beyonce,Mark Ronson)
SAX: Jim Hunt (Primal Scream, Richard Ashcroft, Paloma Faith, Amy Winehouse, Noel Gallagher)
TRUMPET: Tom Rees (Amy Winehouse; Andy Williams, Blondie, Cilla Black; Daft Punk; David Axelrod; Diana Krall; Elaine Page, Fergie Black Eyed Peas, George Michael; Hans Zimmer, Kylie Minogue, Liza Minelli; Michael Buble; Mick Hucknall, Phil Collins; Quincy Jones, Seal; Shirley Bassey; Sinead O'Connor; Sting; Susan Boyle; Susie Sioux;Tony Bennett
BV: Holly Brewer (Rod Stewart)
BV: Nicole Simpson (Andrea Bocelli, Kerry Elliis, Adam Garcia, Deacon Blue and Clean Bandit)

Trickster Recordings Through Absolute Distribution

For more information: www.Trickster.com




