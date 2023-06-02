Ceci Cleary: Celebrating The Success Of "To Leslie"





Ceci has several new projects planned for the future that she will announce over the new couple of months. To find out more about Ceci go to https://cecicleary.com/bio/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ceci Cleary, of Bluewater Lane Productions, one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated film "To Leslie" Releases Statement on Success of the Film. Ceci wants to thank the other producers, actors and the production team behind the film for their hard work to make "To Leslie" such an amazing movie. The movie has garnered tremendous success and received rave reviews from audiences, celebrities, and critics alike. She is celebrating the accomplishments of the cast and crew and fostering a community of support for exceptional motion pictures, performances, and achievements.Ceci Cleary, of Bluewater Lane Productions, renowned for her work on the Oscar-nominated film "To Leslie," currently streaming on Netflix, is a significant figure in the entertainment industry. She also produced the film "40 Love," another offering currently available on Netflix. Both films were brought to life under Bluewater Lane Productions, further consolidating her notable mark in the industry.Recently, Cleary guest-starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to promote an upcoming feature film with which she is involved. Aside from producing, Cleary has explored other aspects of the entertainment field, exhibiting her diverse talents as a sports model, stuntwoman, and actor.Over the span of an 18-year career in the film industry, Ceci has made substantial contributions to numerous feature films in various locations, including Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, and Hawaii. Her impressive portfolio includes working with the locations manager on the prestigious "Hereafter" project with Clint Eastwood, scouting locations for "Hope Springs" starring Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones, and Steve Carell, and serving as a body double on "Equalizer 2" with Denzel Washington.Ms. Cleary see a greater opportunity for woman to take a role as producers in the TV and movie industry. She wants to encourage and support woman by creating seminars, teaching, training and speaking about the industry.Ceci has several new projects planned for the future that she will announce over the new couple of months. To find out more about Ceci go to https://cecicleary.com/bio/



