'Intuition' Is The Latest Shimmering Single By Oxford Indiepop Outfit Jody & The Jerms

Sept. 24 FARINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE - Great Barn Festival @7:15pm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oxford sextet Jody and the Jerms welcome in the summer with a 3-minute pop classic called 'Intuition', arriving on a wave of rave reviews and airplay in support of their latest full-length album 'Wonder'."Is it Intuition, going round and round. The silent looks between you are dragging me down" sings Jody as she tells a heartfelt story of betrayal and temptation over the Jerms' chiming piano, jangle guitars, and more harmonies, handclaps and tambourines that you can shake a stick at."Intuition is about how it feels being two timed and cheated on. But also how a broken heart can soon heal, and then you look back and wonder how did I let that happen and ask 'had I listened to my intuition, the signs were there," explains frontwoman Jody Jeger.'Wonder' (their third album to date) was produced, mixed and mastered at OX4 Sound Studio by RIDE frontman Mark Gardener, who notes, "Always happy days when Jody and the Jerms came into the studio to record 'Wonder'. In a great way, the music and the people take me to a place and time where music and life felt easier, fresh and less complicated. There is a simple purity, real heart and soul, plus earworm catchy-as-hell tunes in all they do. Always a warm glow pleasure that never felt like hard work or 'trying to split the atom' when there's absolutely no need to as soon as they start playing in the studio we're back off to that lovely space again."Championed by the late Janice Long at BBC, among others, Jody and the Jerms is a collective revolving around Jody Jeger (vocals) and Niall Jeger (guitars and vocals) with other band members coming from The Anydays, who have graced the pages of NME, played with Radiohead and Supergrass, and were featured on Mark Radcliffe at BBC Radio 2.Jody and the Jerms create endearing jangle-pop songs that are both evocative and relatable. Formed in Oxford in 2019, they have been writing, recording and performing their blend of melodic and uplifting indie/ alt rock ever since, having enjoyed national airtime on Radio X (UK), Sirius XM (USA) and RTVE (Spain), as well as BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing, BBC Wales and BBC Ulster.Loaded with a healthy dose of melodic chrystallised indie pop that is heartfelt and honest, 'Wonder' follows the band's 'Flicker' album (2022) and debut album 'Deeper' (2020).As of June 2, 'Intuition' is available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where the full 'Wonder' album is also on limited edition CD, digitally and on pretty pink vinyl. Jody and the Jerms are currently touring the UK. Tickets can be ordered at https://jodyandthejerms.com/live"Evanescent jangle of endearing pop hymns... a celestial glow that lingers at the nexus of The Sundays, Belle and Sebastian, Throwing Muses, and the effervescent efflorescence of The Darling Buds" ~ Post-Punk.com"It's almost like power pop, a bit Bangles... or jangle pop. Lovely" ~ Radcliffe & Maconie, BBC 6 Music"Jody had to be coerced into singing, and she does it really well. It's good isn't it!" ~ Janice Long - BBC Wales"Poised and perfect... A joyous romp through everything that made pop so great... sassy and full of buoyant energy, shot through with chime and charm, and has lashings of sing-along-ability" ~ Big Takeover Magazine"Aglow in sugar-spun pop confections and unforgettable harmonies that conjures the jangling heyday of The Bangles and the buoyant rhythms of The Regrettes" ~ Top40-Charts Magazine"With positivity and buoyancy, their catchy music is light on mood and heavy on melody.... glossy pop, jangling guitar, elegiac harmonies, memorable choruses and wistful melancholy" ~ The Spill MagazineTOUR DATESJune 2 BRISTOL - The Thunderbolt @8pmJune 17 OXFORD - GLO-Fest @7pmJune 22 BRACKNELL - The Couch @8pmJune 29 BRIDPPORT - Clocktower Recordst @7pmJuly 2 PORLOCK/ MINEHEAD, SOMERSET - Weirfest. Porlock Weir @7pmJuly 8 SUTTON SCOTNEY, WINCHESTER - Coach & Horses @2pmJuly 15 BRIDPORT - Jurassic Fields @2:30pmJuly 16 ALDERSHOT - West End Centre (for Westival) @3pmJuly 22 GUILDFORD - Guildford Beer Festival @7pmAug 5 GLOUCESTER - Millwood Cam Festival @7pmAug 27 REIGATE - NewMusicFestival @7pmAug 31 BLANFORD - Hall & Woodhead @7pmSept. 1 WALLINGFORD, OXON - BunkFest Fringe @7pmSept. 16 SWINDON - Swindon Arts Centre @9pmSept. 24 FARINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE - Great Barn Festival @7:15pm



