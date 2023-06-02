Erin K Releases Cathartic New Single 'Goodbye Song'





Erin's narrative-driven songs are as forthright and personal as they are engaging, and the candid nature of her often fearlessly self-deprecating lyrics make repeated listens of the timeless songs rewarding. She has toured extensively with her band, most recently completing a successful 20 date Italian tour in March. This is to be followed up with further UK and continental shows in 2023.



The first single to be lifted from the album, 'Keep Her', received support from both BBC



Following 'Keep Her', Erin K is further teasing the new album with 'Goodbye Song', due for release on 2nd June. 'Goodbye Song' eschews genre categorization as its subtle melancholic grooves build and weave their way under the skin. Dealing with accepting and understanding a break-up, the lyrics conjure up memories of places and times spent together with a partner, as the sounds & production wrap the listener in a twilight atmosphere.



But far from being a gloomy and downbeat affair, the song has an infectious shuffling rhythm that grows and grows on each listen. "Goodbye Song" is accompanied by a video filmed on Erin's recent tour of Italy, a tour which saw her perform twenty dates across the country with her long-time band.



Speaking about the video and the story behind the song, Erin said, "This song follows a single evening in which the narrator is reunited with a previous lover, questioning her feelings, and eventually arriving to the conclusion that they cannot continue with any romantic involvement. It was an autobiographical and cathartic piece of writing for me. The structure of the song is a little unusual in that it lacks a chorus, but very true to my early style, with the vocal layers behind the verses. I wanted to song to have a continuous flow, rather than circle back to a question or definitive thought. I'm really happy with how the recording came out, especially with the added organ. We spent our entire recent tour in Italy performing a ridiculous dance to this song. I think my bandmates wanted to kill me by the end of it! I used the collected footage in the music video accompaniment, both light and strange, standing in contrast to the subject matter."

