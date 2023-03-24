|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Dirty Water Record Releases New Tearaways Record
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
501 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
653 entries in 22 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
340 entries in 22 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
178 entries in 6 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
433 entries in 25 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
141 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
486 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
'Castro's Daughter' Taps Top Music Talent: Composer Carlos Jose Alvarez & Angela Alvarez For Authentic Cuban Score
London Synthpop Stalwart Rodney Cromwell Presents 'Rod, Jane & Freddy' Single Ahead Of Headline UK Tour With Roman Angelos
A Year After A Stellar Top 14 Run On American Idol, Ava Maybee Brings Us "Limerence," A Power Ballad Set To Drop June 9, 2023