News
Alternative 02/06/2023

Dirty Water Record Releases New Tearaways Record

Dirty Water Record Releases New Tearaways Record

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) United Kingdom-based Dirty Water Records has signed the California-based rock and roll outfit The Tearaways to a 5-year deal.
The label has released the Ed Stasium-produced (Ramones, Talking Heads, Smithereens) digital version of their new record called "And For Our Next Trick." The band features the dual lead singers of bassist John "Fin" Finseth and rhythm guitarist Greg Brallier, lead guitar David Hekhouse and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Clem Burke (Blondie). Also, from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Benmont Tench played keyboards and Steven McCarthy (Jayhawks, The Long Ryders) added pedal steel guitar.

The new record was recorded at legendary Village Recorders in Los Angeles and mastered at Sterling Sound by Greg Calbi.

The first single being released to radio was "Charlie, Keith and Ringo," along with the the award-winning video (Raindance Festival directed by Stephen David Brooks ("Flytrap"). The spring single is called "Saturday Everyday" and is being serviced to radio stations and other outlets right now.

Label chief Paul Manchester: "We are thrilled to have assembled an all-star team of distributor Cargo Records UK, Wipe Out Music Publishing, Seán Crossey from the UK promotion firm High Violet PR & Plugging, and US publicity specialist Lou Mansdorf to help launch this project."

Release date (digital): Friday 24 March 2023
Release date (LP and CD): Friday 4 August 2023

Power Pop News: "The hooks are plentiful, the attitude undeniable and it's got the most memorable track of 2023 so far."

Add to Want List: "This is classic power pop for modern ages."

Jersey Beat: "Chock full of jangly guitars and beautifully harmonized vocals."

VOIX DE GARAGE GRENOBLE: "My God how good is this album!"






