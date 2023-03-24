Dirty Water Record Releases New Tearaways Record



The label has released the Ed Stasium-produced (Ramones, Talking Heads, Smithereens) digital version of their new record called "And For Our Next Trick." The band features the dual lead singers of bassist John "Fin" Finseth and rhythm guitarist Greg Brallier, lead guitar



The new record was recorded at legendary Village Recorders in Los Angeles and mastered at Sterling Sound by Greg Calbi.



The first single being released to radio was "Charlie, Keith and Ringo," along with the the award-winning video (Raindance Festival directed by Stephen



Label chief Paul Manchester: "We are thrilled to have assembled an all-star team of distributor



Release date (digital): Friday 24 March 2023

Release date (LP and CD): Friday 4 August 2023



Power Pop News: "The hooks are plentiful, the attitude undeniable and it's got the most memorable track of 2023 so far."



Add to Want List: "This is classic power pop for modern ages."



Jersey Beat: "Chock full of jangly guitars and beautifully harmonized vocals."



