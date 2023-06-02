Nevaris And Bill Laswell Release Santana-Endorsed 'Reverberations' Album, Showcasing NYC's Multi-Cultural Rhythmic Heartbeat





8. Lockatronic 03:43 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Manhattan-based artist Nevaris presents his debut 'Reverberations' album, a fruitful and soulful collaboration with legendary bassist-producer Bill Laswell. This instrumental recording combines dub, funk, Afro-Latin rhythms, turntablism and extended improvisation.Having gained the support of Carlos Santana, who called this collection "a work of supreme creativity", this album is released via celebrated boutique label M.O.D. Reloaded. Nevaris earlier shared the lead tracks 'Dub Sol' and 'Interference', which was inspired by the energy of growing up in New York City.The current artist lineup also includes DJ Logic, Will Bernard, Peter Apfelbaum, Lockatron and Matt Dickey. Here, the musicians' New York City roots shine through. Bass, percussion, drums and turntables take center stage on this track, with a New York sound that channels the energy and vibrancy of the city.'Reverberations' is the third collaboration between Nevaris, Bill Laswell and this lineup of musicians (with the addition of Matt Dickey), here focusing more on the dub aspects of their sound.A musician and visual artist, Nevaris is a percussionist, keyboardist, vocalist and composer, who is heavily influenced by Afro-Latin, dub, and funk music. Born and raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, he is of European and Mexican descent with multi-generational roots in both NYC and LA's Echo Park neighborhood.Prior to recording 'Reverberations', Nevaris recorded and performed with an evolving lineup of musicians under the name Loud Apartment, most notably Bernie Worrell of P-Funk and Talking Heads fame."This record builds on the momentum from 'System Breakdown' and 'New Future', which we released in 2020 and 2022 as Loud Apartment. There were dub aspects of those recordings, so Bill Laswell and I decided to create a recording entirely focused on that sound. It was a logical next step and came together in an organic way. We let the music go where it needed to go," says Nevaris."It's a dub-based project, with breakbeat, funk, ambient, and afro-latin elements. It's rhythm based music where the pocket is essential. Lockatron is a huge part of that, as, of course, is Bill Laswell, DJ Logic and everyone else involved. Peter Apfelbaum's horn arrangements are also a core aspect. In my mind, it's a cohesive piece of music that is best listened to as a whole rather than as individual songs. And Bill takes it where it needs to go with the production like no one else really can."In addition to his work as a musician, Nevaris is a visual and multimedia artist, who has worked on a vast array of creative projects across mediums. He also co-founded Nolej Records, Nolej Studios and the Uncomun Festival.On June 2, 'Reverberations' will be available from fine digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where 'Dub Sol' and 'Interference' can already be downloaded."Love this! They've made a work of supreme creativity" ~ Carlos Santana"An excellent, calm and collected blend of grooves and moves, ambience and addiction, brass and bass, analogue and digital, the old and the new, the timeless and the forward-thinking all subsumed into a Dub sound" ~ Top40-Charts Magazine"An immersive and atmospheric experience within the realm of dub music... a sonic landscape where every element has its place and purpose" ~ Skylight Webzine"Evokes the imagination into eager action, sultry intimations echoed in the music's warmly fragrant enterprise and inspiriting breath" ~ Ringmaster ReviewAll songs written by Agustín Crawford (Ollin Publishing, BMI) & Bill Laswell (BassMatter BMI)Nevaris - percussion, electric piano, Hammond organBill Laswell - bass, EFXDJ Logic - turntables Peter Apfelbaum - horns, Busilacchio electric reed organWill Bernard - guitarMatt Dickey - guitarLockatron - drumsProduced by Bill LaswellCreated at Orange Music, West Orange, NJEngineered by James DellatacomaMastered by Michael Fossenkemper at Turtletone StudioHorn arrangements by Peter ApfelbaumCover artwork by Realize. Designed by Yoko YamabeBill Laswell uses Ampeg amplification & D'Addario stringTRACK LIST:1. Dub Sol 07:172. Disruption 04:293. Ninth Sun 05:464. Remedy 06:215. Interference 07:266. Safehouse 05:167. Frequencia 04:508. Lockatronic 03:43



