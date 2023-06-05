Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Release New EP 'What If I'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
What If I, the new five track EP from Nathaniel
Rateliff & The Night Sweats, is out now on Stax. The EP marks the band's first body of work since their acclaimed 2021 album The Future.
The EP features a selection of unreleased songs recorded during The Future
sessions as well as the new track "Buy My Round." All songs on the new record are produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin
Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B., the production trio of Rateliff, Patrick Meese and James
Barone (Beach House).
In addition, the song "Slow Pace of Time" features Preservation Hall Jazz Band leader and clarinetist Charlie Gabriel.
Last night, Rateliff and the band performed the National
Anthem at Denver's Ball Arena
to kick off the NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
Additionally, the group continue to take their lauded live show on the road this summer and fall for an extensive run of worldwide dates. The U.S. tour includes multiple shows at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Chicago's The Salt Shed and Minneapolis' Surly Brewing Festival Field as well as appearances at the Outlaw Music
Festival with Willie Nelson
& Family, Pilgrimage Music
& Cultural Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival and more. See below for full tour routing.
The current run of shows follows a recent performance at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl as well as an appearance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend at Seascape Resort in Florida.
In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and "Austin City Limits." In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason
of "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.
Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.
NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE:
June 3—Chattanooga, TN—Riverbend Festival
June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music
Festival
June 16—Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom—Black Deer Festival
July 23—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival
July 28—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion *
July 29—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts *
July 30—Darien Center, NY—Dairen Lake Amphitheater *
August 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE †
August 3—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe †
August 4—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre †
August 5—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!
August 7—Madison, WI—The Sylvee †
August 9-10—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed †
August 12-13—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field †
August 15—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Amphitheater †
August 18-19—Missoula, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater ‡
August 22-23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡
September
15—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion
September
16—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival
September
19—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September
20—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion
September
22—Milwaukee, WI—BMO Pavilion
September
24—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music
& Cultural Festival
September
26—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena
§
September
27—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater §
September
30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound On Sound Music
Festival
October 1—Ocean City, MD—Oceans Calling
Festival
* with Willie Nelson
& Family
† with Thee Sacred Souls
‡ with Waxahatchee
§ with Sierra
Ferrell