News
Pop / Rock 05/06/2023

Olivia Rodrigo Hints At New Single On June 30!

Olivia Rodrigo Hints At New Single On June 30!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Olivia Rodrigo is expected to release a new single on Friday, June 30. Following the two year anniversary of her debut album "SOUR," Rodrigo has posted a countdown to June 30 on her website.
"The new stuff is so so so so so close to being done," Rodrigo stated in an Instagram post celebrating two years of "SOUR." The post also featured a possible tease of the new music.

Prior to the website countdown clock, Rodrigo posted a photo on Instagram with a calendar in the background that has June 30th circled on it.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.






