Toosii Releases Debut Album 'NauJour'





Hailed by Complex as one of "music's brightest stars,"



Born NauJour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY,



On NAUJOUR, the 23-year-old artist oscillates between disarming tenderness ("



The slow burning "FWLM" blends raw lyrics with elegant instrumentation as



Named by Billboard as an early contender for "Song of the Summer 2023," "



XXL Magazine put "







After releasing a stream of projects between 2017 and 2019,



From there, he kept up his momentum with efforts like Thank You for Believing and Pretty Girls Love Toosii, which combined his sensual vocals with understated soundscapes. Released after the birth of his son, 2022's Boys Don't Cry saw



NAUJOUR is further proof of Toosii's willingness - and his power - to succumb to the emotional compulsions the world says



Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR

7/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway

7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Wiltern

7/30 - Las Vegas, NV - - House of Blues

7/31 - Phoenix, AZ - - - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

8/3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8/5 - Houston, TX - - - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

8/6 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

8/8 - Nashville, TN - - Marathon

8/10 - Raleigh, NC - - - The Ritz - SOLD OUT

8/11 - Charlotte, NC - - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

8/15 - Atlanta, GA - - - Tabernacle - SOLD OUT

8/17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT

8/19 - Orlando, FL - - - The Beacham

8/21 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

8/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

8/24 - Toronto, ON - - - HISTORY - SOLD OUT

8/25 - Boston, MA - - - Citizens House of Blues - SOLD OUT

8/27 - New York, NY - - Palladium Times Square

8/29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

8/30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

8/31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

9/2 - St. Louis, MO - - The Pageant - SOLD OUT

9/3 - Indianapolis, IN - - Egyptian Room at Old New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toosii released NAUJOUR, his debut album, via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The 19-track album includes the Platinum-certified "Favorite Song," which is No. 1 at Rhythm radio and is currently top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, subsequent versions of " Favorite Song " with Khalid and Future.Hailed by Complex as one of "music's brightest stars," Toosii will support the album with an extensive summer headline tour. Tickets are available here. See below for itinerary.Born NauJour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY, Toosii began focusing on music after he moved to Raleigh, NC, as a teen. He says, "I had always told myself that when I dropped my debut album, it would be a self-titled album. I feel like there is a difference between NauJour and Toosii and with this album, I am actually giving people the real in my life."On NAUJOUR, the 23-year-old artist oscillates between disarming tenderness (" Favorite Song ") and jagged cool. He trades bars with 21 Savage on " Pull Up " for an effortless blend of menace and machismo. On "Rich Ridin," he coasts over insistent percussion as he lets loose emphatic flexes and implicit warnings for his enemies.The slow burning "FWLM" blends raw lyrics with elegant instrumentation as Toosii swings from brash and confident ("Backseat, Double R, let me set the bar") to vulnerable ("Brought her to the studio / Just for her to break my heart and play me like a Yu-Gi-Oh!"). Toosii shot the immersive, atmospheric official video for "FWLM" in downtown Los Angeles with frequent collaborators Joan Pabon and Logan Fields (Rod Wave, Syd).Named by Billboard as an early contender for "Song of the Summer 2023," " Favorite Song " has amassed over 260 million combined global streams while the audio has been featured in over five million global TikTok creations, earning more than three billion combined views.XXL Magazine put " Favorite Song " (feat. Future) [Toxic Version] on its list of the best new hip-hop songs and Brooklyn Vegan observed, "It's a syrupy slow jam that Future is perfect for." Praising the remix with Khalid, HYPEBEAST said, "An R&B song reflecting on the woes of heartbreak, the resulting collaboration is a series of layered, drawn-out vocals, subtly punctuated with the tapping of drums." Toosii recently performed " Favorite Song " during the two-hour live season finale of Season 23 of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series " The Voice " and on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."After releasing a stream of projects between 2017 and 2019, Toosii solidified his emerging star with his South Coast Music Group debut, Platinum Heart, which included fan favorites "Love Cycle" and "Red Lights." Poetic Pain followed, which injected Toosii into the national consciousness and earned him a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman class.From there, he kept up his momentum with efforts like Thank You for Believing and Pretty Girls Love Toosii, which combined his sensual vocals with understated soundscapes. Released after the birth of his son, 2022's Boys Don't Cry saw Toosii reach even deeper into his emotions. "It's alright as a man to tap into that emotional side," he said at the time.NAUJOUR is further proof of Toosii's willingness - and his power - to succumb to the emotional compulsions the world says Black men shouldn't acknowledge. With this comfort, he writes more earnestly while singing more passionately, signifying his total artistic control. "I want NAUJOUR to be a classic, timeless project," Toosii says. "I want people to understand who I truly am and recognize that I am an artist that's going to be around forever and not for the moment."Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR7/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - - The Wiltern7/30 - Las Vegas, NV - - House of Blues7/31 - Phoenix, AZ - - - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT8/3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom8/5 - Houston, TX - - - House of Blues - SOLD OUT8/6 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore8/8 - Nashville, TN - - Marathon Music Works - SOLD OUT8/10 - Raleigh, NC - - - The Ritz - SOLD OUT8/11 - Charlotte, NC - - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT8/15 - Atlanta, GA - - - Tabernacle - SOLD OUT8/17 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT8/19 - Orlando, FL - - - The Beacham8/21 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT8/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore8/24 - Toronto, ON - - - HISTORY - SOLD OUT8/25 - Boston, MA - - - Citizens House of Blues - SOLD OUT8/27 - New York, NY - - Palladium Times Square8/29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT8/30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues8/31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT9/2 - St. Louis, MO - - The Pageant - SOLD OUT9/3 - Indianapolis, IN - - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - SOLD OUT



