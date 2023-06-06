'Krazy K-Pop Super Concert' Announces Shownu And Hyungwon Of Monsta X And Ive As Headliners On Saturday, August 26 In NYC At UBS Arena





Bi-coastal events team, Pulse Events take their expertise to the world of K-Pop to deliver the first ever 'Krazy K-Pop Super Concert Series' as event producer. Known for their extravagant EDM based events featuring artists KSHMR, Yellow Claw, JVNA along with their work with huge names such as EXO and BIGBANG. With their mission to be pioneers of culture and media, the concert series will be the summertime's ultimate K-Pop experience that features the most popular artists, the most trendy music, the most authentic culture, and unparalleled fan engagement. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pulse Events, the company known for their renowned events bringing global music to New York has announced today their 'Krazy K-Pop Super Concert', the inaugural K-pop music event coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, August 26. SHOWNU and HYUNGWON will officially perform as a unit of K-pop super group MONSTA X for their comeback at the state-of-the-art arena alongside girl group IVE. The chart-topping groups will be joined by other hitmakers AB6IX and Kwon Eun Bi. Tickets for the event on sale June 9 at krazysuperconcert.com.General admission tickets and VIP Packages will be available with pre-sale on June 8 at 10am EST and public on-sale on June 9 at 10am EST via Ticketmaster.STAGECHECK VIP PACKAGE (event tickets sold separately):Early entry to the venueDesignated check-in and on-site VIP event staff Access to pre-show artist stage-checkExclusive VIP giftsKrazy Super Concert T-shirt & Krazy Super Concert LED Controlled pendant w/ Lanyard)Pre-show super concert & artist merchandise shopping opportunityRecognized as one of the leading third generation K-pop male groups, MONSTA X has carefully curated a discography of hard-hitting singles and albums and attracted a massive number of fans worldwide. The Korean group is known for viral tracks such as "Beautiful Liar," "Play It Cool" with Steve Aoki, "Crescendo," and, most recently, "Deny" which catapulted onto the Billboard Hot Trending Songs list. Their latest EP, "REASON," released in January, 2023, saw all six songs reach the top ten on the Billboard charts as well. The award-winning group has performed in several festivals and international concerts across Europe, Asia, South & North America; with Las Vegas earlier this year. As well as being the only band from Korea to release two albums entirely in English, their hit songs, "WHO DO U LOVE?", " One Day " and "YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART" made MONSTA X the only K-pop band besides BTS to have three or more Top 40 U.S. pop singles. This performance also marks a comeback with group leader, SHOWNU, fresh from his stint in the Korean military and will showcase MONSTA X members as a duo with members SHOWNU and HYUNGWON.Debuting on December 1st, 2021, IVE has become the face of 4th generation K-Pop girl groups. Their debut single " Eleven " has amassed 193 million music video views and 234 million streams on Spotify. The sextet are known for their viral hits "LOVE DIVE", "After LIKE", and "Kitsch" that have all taken social media by storm and created several TikTok trends. Their most recent album, 'I've I'VE' topped the Circle Album Chart with nearly 1.5 million units sold in its first week. Including 'I've I'VE', all of the group's single albums — "Eleven," "Love Dive," and "After Like" — have hit No. 1 on the Circle Album Chart. IVE's success extends into other industries including fashion, editorial, variety shows, emceeing, and more.AB6IX debuted in 2019 under Brand New Music, consisting of members Woong, Donghyun, Woojin, and Daehwi. The group made a strong debut with their first EP titled "B:Complete" in 2019, which topped various music charts in South Korea, with lead single, "Breathe," garnering 22 million views. Their "B:Complete" album sold over 200,000 copies leading them to win "Rookie of the Year", "Best Icon Award" and "Next Generation Artist Award" in 2019. AB6IX has gained a strong following both domestically and internationally and have embarked on successful international tours and festivals, in various countries, including the United States, Europe, and Asia and an upcoming world tour.Making her name as the Leader, Main Dancer, and Lead Vocalist of IZ*ONE, jack of all trades Kwon Eun Bi is making her U.S. debut with a bang. Making her solo introduction with EP "OPEN" in 2021, the album topped the iTunes Top K-pop Album Chart in Hong Kong and Singapore, top three in 17 countries, and all 6 tracks on the album were listed in the top 20 of Korea's major music site Bugs. The artist continues to make waves in the industry, with the recently released EP "Lethality" making headlines locally and internationally. Eun Bi boasts an impressive 411,000 monthly listeners, more than 2 million followers on social media and over 40 million music video views.Bi-coastal events team, Pulse Events take their expertise to the world of K-Pop to deliver the first ever 'Krazy K-Pop Super Concert Series' as event producer. Known for their extravagant EDM based events featuring artists KSHMR, Yellow Claw, JVNA along with their work with huge names such as EXO and BIGBANG. With their mission to be pioneers of culture and media, the concert series will be the summertime's ultimate K-Pop experience that features the most popular artists, the most trendy music, the most authentic culture, and unparalleled fan engagement.



