Grammy Nominated Recording Artist Chris St. John To Perform Free Album Release Concert Benefit

www.chrisstjohnmusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Monday June 12th at 7pm, join Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter Chris St John and discerning music aficionados from across the area for a FREE, all ages Album release concert to benefit the charity HALO Missions, which promotes better health and learning for orphans around the globe, at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center, 20 Terry St, Patchogue NY 11772. The tender troubadour will be performing new tunes from his upcoming release "The Sinner and the Saint", set for release June 2, 2023 on all major music platforms plus selections from his last three albums, "I'm Dreaming", " Fly Away " and "When Dreams End".Admission to the event is free and open to all ages; merchandise and CD's will be for sale during the event with all proceeds going to support an upcoming mission trip to Argentina.WHAT: FREE ALL AGES ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT PERFORMANCE BY CHRIS ST. JOHN TO BENEFIT HALO MISSIONSWHEN: MONDAY JUNE 12, 2023 AT 7:00 PM ESTWHERE: THE PLAZA CINEMA & MEDIA ARTS CENTER, 20 TERRY ST, PATCHOGUE NY 11772 www.plazamac.orgMusician Chris St. John has had 5 number one hits on the World and European Indie charts, and several other top ten hits over the past several years. Chris was recently nominated and accepted for Grammy consideration for his album " Fly Away ", for best Americana album, and " Lost Without Your Love ", for best pop song; both earlier in 2023.HALO was created by St John and Doctor James Bopp in 2015 to provide medical, dental, and educational assistance to the extremely poor in developing countries. The charity has focused resources to help orphans and their caregivers. HALO has traveled and provided assistance in Zambia, El Salvador, Ghana, and the Dominican Republic. HALO has also donated food, built irrigation systems, and repaired and constructed churches and schools. This will be HALO's first mission to Argentina.In June and September 2023, HALO will travel to Chaco, Argentina. Chaco is in northern Argentina and home to a number of indigenous minorities. The mission will focus on helping the extremely poor by providing general medicine, eye care, surgeries and donating food and clothing as well as educational assistance.HALO Missions is run by volunteers, and all travel expenses for members are self-financed. Donations go to medical and educational supplies for the children. HALO Missions is an approved IRC§501C charity.Doctors, nurses and individuals wishing to volunteer or contribute should visit www.halomissions.orgwww.chrisstjohnmusic.com



