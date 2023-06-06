Taylor Swift Recruits Hayley Williams Of Paramore & Fallout Boy For 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'





The tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more.



Williams is featuring on "Castles Crumbling" and Fallout Boy will be featured on "Electric Touch."

Check out the full tracklist here:

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "



Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of " Wildest Dreams " from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."




