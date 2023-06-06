Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 06/06/2023

Taylor Swift Recruits Hayley Williams Of Paramore & Fallout Boy For 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hayley Williams from Paramore and Fallout Boy will be featured on Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which is now available to pre-add on Apple Music. The album will be released on July 7.

The tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more.

Williams is featuring on "Castles Crumbling" and Fallout Boy will be featured on "Electric Touch."
Check out the full tracklist here:

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Aside from her recent original album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."






