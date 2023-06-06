Luke Combs Extends Record-Breaking World Tour With Four New Stadium Shows Next Month





The newly confirmed dates add to the massive success of Combs' World Tour, which has sold over 570,500 tickets across just 11 stadium shows so far, with the majority of the tour still to come. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist, earning Combs the #1 spot on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, where he has more than doubled all other charting artists.



Of the added shows, Combs shares, "After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decide to just do it! I'm really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans."



Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Thursday, June 8 at 12:00pm local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, June 9 at 10:00am local time. Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting Thursday, June 8 at 10:00am local time.



The tour adds to yet another monumental year for Combs, who released his new album, Gettin' Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up—earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here).



Receiving critical acclaim, Combs recently spoke with Esquire, who calls him "the best country singer of his generation." Additionally, The New York Times proclaims, "…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience" and Billboard declares, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game."



Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.



With the new album, Combs also continues his success at radio. His new version of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," which has garnered over 111 million global streams to date, is currently #10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, #21 on the AC chart, #19 on the Hot AC chart and #33 on the Top 40 chart, continuing to rise on all. This is Combs' first single outside the country genre.



Additionally, Combs recently made history earning the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio ("



Moreover, Combs recently debuted his new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "Life Goes On (featuring Luke Combs), during the 2023 ACM Awards, of which Billboard praises, "The unlikely duo's voices blended seamlessly…with Combs' raspy tone complementing Sheeran's famously smooth vocal range." A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard



LUKE COMBS WORLD TOUR 2023:

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Tampa, FL—Raymond

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond

July 14—Charlotte, NC—Bank of

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of

July 21—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium§

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 28—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field#

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)



October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO

October 19—London, England—The O2

October 20—London, England—The O2

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb

†with special guests Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan, Brent Cobb

‡with special guests Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan, Brent Cobb

§with special guests The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, David Lee Murphy

#with special guests Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman 