Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Motion Picture

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified superstar producer Metro Boomin
adds to his already star studded release of the deluxe version of Metro Boomin
Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack
from and Inspired by the Motion Picture which he Executive Produced.
New songs include tracks from Becky G, Big Boss Vette, Mora, Shenseea, Myke Towers, Omah Lay, Ayra, and Pop Money.
On the original soundtrack, which released last week in line with the film, Metro assembled a cast of musical superheroes including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Becky G, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James
Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid
and more.
The soundtrack marks Metro's first foray into film soundtracks although his love of film and comic superheroes has long been on display. Of the collaboration, Spring
Aspers, President of Music, Sony Pictures
said "The concept for the next installment of Miles' story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator. Metro Boomin
was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter."
Dana Sano, EVP Film & TV Republic Records, commented: "Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures
Motion Picture Group".
Previews of the soundtrack music was heard in a Hyundai Motor and Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse animated TV commercial that was released last month as well as teasers from Coi Leray
and Metro himself.
Continuing a tradition of blockbuster soundtracks for the Spider-Verse, the record follows on the heels of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture). It notably bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and reached double-platinum status as the year's biggest soundtrack album and has gone on to exceed 10 BILLION streams and is now certified 2x platinum. Not to mention, it spawned Post Malone's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" [with Swae Lee], which reached 18x-platinum status as "the most-certified single of all time!"
Metro Boomin
Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack
From And Inspired By The Motion Picture Tracklist:
Metro Boomin
& Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset
"Annihilate - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Metro Boomin
& A$AP Rocky, Roisee "Am I Dreaming"
Metro Boomin
& Future, Lil Uzi Vert
"All The Way Live - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Offset
& JID "Danger (Spider)"
Metro Boomin
& James Blake
"Hummingbird
"
Metro Boomin
& Swae Lee, Nav, feat. A Boogie
Wit da Hoodie "Calling - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
EI8HT & Offset
"Silk & Cologne (Spider-Verse Remix)"
Metro Boomin
& Don Toliver, Wizkid
feat. BEAM & Toian "Link Up (Spider-Verse Remix) - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Metro Boomin
& Coi Leray
"Self Love - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Metro Boomin
& Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert
"Home"
Metro Boomin
& James
Blake, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage
"Nonviolent Communication"
Don Toliver
& 21 Savage, 2 Chainz
"Givin' Up (Not The One)"
Metro Boomin
& Nas "Nas Morales"
Metro Boomin
Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack
from and Inspired by the Motion Picture Additional Tracks:
'Ansiedades' - Mora
'Take it to the Top' - Becky G
& Ayra Starr
'Infamous'- Shenseea & Myke Towers
'I Can't Stop' - Big Boss Vette & Omah Lay
'Another Dimension' - Pop Money
Since 2013, GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin
has defined not only the sound, but the direction of hip-hop. With dozens of smashes to his name, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum "Jumpman
" by Drake
and Future, quadruple-platinum "Bad and Boujee" [feat. Lil Uzi Vert] by Migos, 14x Platinum "Congratulations
" [feat. Quavo] by Post Malone, 9x Platinum "Mask Off
" by Future, 6x Platinum "Bounce Back
" by Big Sean, and many more. Working with The Weeknd, he co-produced the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Heartless
" and contributed three more tracks to the chart-dominating 2020 epic After Hours. Along the way, he also joined forces with 21 Savage
for the 2016 blockbuster Savage
Mode and its even bigger 2020 successor Savage
Mode II—which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, went gold, and closed out the year on multiple year-end lists. Other knockout collaborative albums included Double
or Nothing with Big Sean
and Without Warning with Offset
and 21 Savage, both of which crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. In 2018, he unleashed his full-length solo debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, seizing #1 on the Billboard 200 upon release, reaching platinum status. The FADER hailed him as "The Most Trusted Guy in Rap," HIGHSNOBIETY christened this era "The Boom Years," and The Wall Street Journal dubbed him "The Rap Producer Shaping Pop Music." Plus, he launched his own record label Boominati Worldwide in partnership with Republic Records.
To date, he has received "Producer of the Year" at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards four consecutive years in a row (he is tied with Kanye West
for having the most BMI Producer of the Year awards) and "Producer of the Year" at the BET Hip Hop Awards twice. Continuing a long creative partnership with Drake, he produced Certified Lover Boy's "Knife Talk
" [feat. 21 Savage
& Project Pat], debuting in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.
2022 saw him return to the top of the culture with his massively successful second full-length album, HEROES & VILLAINS. It bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, Top Rap Albums Chart, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the biggest sales week of his career. Meanwhile, it yielded a string of smashes. "Creepin" [feat. The Weeknd
& 21 Savage] and "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)
" [feat. Future
& Chris Brown] each landed in the Top 10 of the Hot 100. It only paves the way for more from Metro.
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask - it's how you wear it that makes you a hero.
Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Written by Phil Lord & Christopher
Miller & David
Callaham. Based on the MARVEL COMICS. Produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher
Miller and Christina
Steinberg. Executive Producers are Bob Persichetti, Peter
Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood and Brian Michael Bendis. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree
Henry, Luna Lauren
Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, with Daniel
Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.