Jack Johnson Releases New Remix Album "In Between Dub"

Multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated musician and environmentalist, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson's new remix album, In Between Dub, is out today through Brushfire and Republic Records and available through all digital platforms and and select retailers on CD and Vinyl.In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson's favourite songs over an incredible two-decade career, features a reimagined collaborative compilation of classic Johnson tracks remixed by some of Reggae's most influential names like the late Lee "Scratch" Perry,Dennis Bovell, Nightmares on Wax, and Subatomic Sound System. Complete track listing below.On June 4th, starting in Paris, France, Johnson will bring his revered Meet The Moonlight Tour to Europe, for a four week tour headlining iconic venues and festivals across nine countries. Meet The Moonlight, Johnson's eighth studio album, was met with esteemed reviews. "His latest album might very well be his boldest work yet — not to mention his best-sounding LP in years," said Spin Magazine. Pitchfork added that Meet The Moonlight is "his best album yet, the gentle songwriter pushes beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times." Full European and UK tour dates with special guest artists including dub legend Horace Andy, Hollie Cook, Soja(acoustic), Ziggy Alberts, and In Between Dub collaborators Subatomic Sound System are listed below.Additionally, Johnson will bring his summer tour and chart topping catalog to headline BeachLife Festival (Redondo Beach, CA) on September 22 and Oceans Calling Music Festival (Ocean City, MD) on September 29.NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVALS: September 22 Redondo Beach, California BeachLife Festival September 29 Ocean City, Maryland Oceans Calling Music FestivalINTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES:June 4 Paris, France We Love Green FestivalJune 8 Stockholm, Sweden Gröna Lund TivoliJune 10 Kværndrup, Denmark Heartland FestivalJune 11 Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany Open Air - SOLD OUT ^June 13 Cologne, Germany Open Air ^June 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS- SOLD OUT ^June 16 Berlin, Germany Citadel Music Festival ^June 18 Werchter, Belgium TW ClassicJune 21 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT #June 22 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT #June 23 Cornwall, England Eden Sessions - SOLD OUT #June 25 Berkshire, England Wasing Estate &June 29 Zurich, Switzerland ZOA %June 30 Klam bei Grein, Austria Castle Clam %*July 1 Tarvisio, Italy No Borders Festival %July 2 Ferrara, Italy Ferrara Comfort Festival at Parco Urbano Bassani^ with Subatomic Sound System# with Hollie Cook& Horace Andy & Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns% Ziggy Alberts%* Soja acoustic and Ziggy AlbertsIN BETWEEN DUB TRACK LISTING:Traffic In The Sky (Lee "Scratch" Perry Dub)Wasting Time (Subatomic Sound System Dub - Featuring Lee "Scratch" Perry)No Other Way (Dennis Bovell dUb Remix)Times Like These (Lee "Scratch" Perry x Subatomic Sound System Dub)Calm Down (Dennis Bovell dUb Remix)Better Together (Nightmares On Wax Mix)One Step Ahead (Scientist Dub)Breakdown (Nightmares On Wax Mix)Turn Your Love (Mad Professor Dub)You Can't Control It (Yaadcore Dub)It's All Understood (Monk Dub)Multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated musician and environmentalist, Jack Johnson has released eight studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His Brushfire Records label and touring crew have been leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop. Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from these albums and tour profits, along with Johnson's personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $37 million donated to charity since 2001.



