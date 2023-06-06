Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 06/06/2023

Kid Cudi New Single "Porsche Topless" Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi returns with a brand-new single entitled "Porsche Topless" via Republic Records/Universal Music Canada. It notably marks his first release since last year and heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited ninth solo full-length studio album-coming soon.

The last time we heard from Cudi was on 2022's ENTERGALACTIC-which landed in tandem with the companion NETFLIX project of the same name. Beyond piling up hundreds of millions of streams, Pitchfork hailed it as "some of his most purely enjoyable music in a decade." Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and emerged as his seventh Top 20 debut on the respective chart. Plus, it earned a nomination in the category of "Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album" at the NAACP Image Awards.

Next up, Cudi is set to make appearances at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago on June 23rd and a headlining slot at Hard Festival in Los Angeles on August 6th.






