Aaron Neville And The Dirty Dozen Brass Band's New Rendition Of "Hercules"

(* Tracks not on LP version, but available via included download card) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Petaluma Records released a brand new version of the Aaron Neville R&B/soul classic "Hercules." This collaboration between Aaron Neville and Dirty Dozen Brass Band was recorded during the making of Take Me To the River: New Orleans, a documentary film and soundtrack celebrating the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions with local artists. "Hercules" features the same personnel as the Take Me To the River: New Orleans recording of "Stompin' Ground," which won the GRAMMY for Best American Roots Performance earlier this year. Written by legendary New Orleans songwriter Allen Toussaint and originally released in 1973, "Hercules" celebrates the 50th anniversary of its release this year.The second film in the award-winning Take Me To The River franchise, Take Me to the River: New Orleans features new recordings from PJ Morton, Big Freedia, G-Eazy, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Snoop Dogg, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, William Bell, Ani DiFranco, Donald Harrison, Galactic, Irma Thoma, Ledisi, and many more. The film is now available digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon, Top40-Charts.The deluxe soundtrack release is a true collaboration that celebrates the melting pot that is the musical DNA of NOLA. From traditional jazz to Second line, From Rhythm and Blues to Hip Hop and Rap, from Funk/Soul to Rock and Roll, the producers of this wholly unique and unprecedented project have paired legendary legacy musicians with the rising stars of the 21st Century to create a historic musical collaboration unlike any that has come before. The album features brand new recordings of the final performances from the Neville Brothers and one of the last studio sessions with Dr. John as well as all new collaborative performances from a range of great New Orleans artists. The music of New Orleans is a wholly unique worldwide collaboration, and Take Me To The River: New Orleans gives the viewer an insightful historical perspective of how global influences shaped, and continue to shape, a musical quilt that formed the music of this extraordinary city.Album Tracklisting:CD ONE:1. Cyril Neville with Voices of the Wetlands - "In Love with My NOLA"2. Dee-1, Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Galactic - "Act Like You Know"3. The Neville Brothers with Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and George Porter Jr. - "(Hey Mama) Wild Tchoupitoulas"4. Irma Thomas with Ledisi, featuring George Porter Jr., Eric Krasno, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "I Wish Someone Would Care"5. Dr. John and Davell Crawford - "Jock-A-Mo"6. Soul Rebels featuring 5th Ward Weebie - "504 Enjoy Yourself"7. Cyril Neville with Dumpstaphunk - "Street Parade"8. PJ Morton featuring Cheeky Blakk and Rebirth Brass Band - "New Orleans Girl"9. Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band - "Stompin' Ground"10. Walter Wolfman Washington - "Funk is in the House"11. Snoop Dogg, G-Eazy, William Bell - "Yes We Can Can"12. Davell Crawford - "We Shall Gather at the River"13. 79rs - "Wrong Part of Town"14. New Orleans Drummers - "Lil Liza Jane" *CD TWO:1. Anders Osborne - "Improvise" *2. Voices of the Wetlands with Cyril Neville - "Late in the Evening" *3. Ledisi with George Porter Jr, Ian Neville, and Ivan Neville - "Knockin" *4. Davell Crawford - " One More Time " *5. Ani DiFranco with Lost Bayou Ramblers and Roots of Music - "Little Plastic Castles" *6. Donald Harrison with the Tipitina's Interns - "Donald's Tune" *7. Dr. John - "Someone to Love" *8. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux with Voices of the Wetlands - "Firewater"9. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - "Sand Castle Headhunters"10. Lost Bayou Ramblers with Ani DiFranco, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, and the Roots of Music - "Blue Moon Special"11. Donald Harrison and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah with the Tipitina's Interns - "When the Saints Go Marching In"12. Irma Thomas with Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr., Ian Neville and Ivan Neville - "Carnival Time"(* Tracks not on LP version, but available via included download card)



