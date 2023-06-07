Rolling Stones And Keurig Unveil Exclusive "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit





To learn more about the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Keurig and fan-favorite rock band, The Rolling Stones, announced the launch of their limited-edition "Start Me Up" iced coffee kit. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, the bespoke kit channels the band's electrifying spirit to help people turn up their summer with the perfect iced coffee experience at home.Featuring an iced coffee-inspired twist on the band's iconic logo, the "Start Me Up" Iced Coffee Kit includes a custom-designed K-Iced™ Brewer, matching tumbler, and curated "Start Me Up" K-Cup Pod coffee blend, co-created with The Rolling Stones. The kit also amplifies your at-home coffee experience with the first-ever branded Spotify playlist, hand-picked by the band, to rock out to while you brew, sip, and enjoy."The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history. As their first-ever coffee collaboration, we're excited to bring their lively spirit to life through our limited edition 'Start Me Up' iced coffee kit," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether you're a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience."Perfectly paired with the brewer, the limited-edition "Start Me Up" K-Cup® pod coffee blend features a nutty roast that'll start you up with electrifying notes of strawberry for the ultimate, great tasting cup of iced coffee. It's the ideal way to invigorate taste buds this summer with this one-of-a-kind blend, bringing incredible flavor to the season that celebrates the uncapped energy of The Rolling Stones."We're thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig," said The Rolling Stones. "We've collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day."To learn more about the Rolling Stones ♥ Keurig collaboration and to help amplify summer with a coffee experience unlike any other, visit Keurig.com today to purchase this kit for $139.99, while supplies last.



