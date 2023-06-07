Blizzard Entertainment, Halsey, And Suga Of BTS Join Forces For "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)"





Like the High Heavens and Burning Hells,

"I'm thrilled that I got to collab with SUGA of BTS on a reimagined version of "Lilith" for the

"Working with

"This anthem for



The first 20 seconds of the music video premiered at the epic











SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more. Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of



Blizzard Entertainment's iconic



The demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between

For more information on

For more information on Blizzard Entertainment, visit Blizzard Entertainment.

For more information on Activision Blizzard, visit Activision Blizzard. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist Halsey and SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS unleashed the official music video for "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)" in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV. Directed by Henry Hobson, the video was shot in multiple locations including inside Chapelle des Jésuites (Jesuits' Chapel) in Cambrai, France, where Blizzard had filled the ceiling with paintings and a 160-foot mural inspired by the game.Like the High Heavens and Burning Hells, Halsey needed a counterpart to accompany them on the fiery track and help tame their commanding power. Cue SUGA, a longtime collaborator and friend, who makes his way through the haze and effortlessly spits bars at the halfway mark."I'm thrilled that I got to collab with SUGA of BTS on a reimagined version of "Lilith" for the Diablo IV anthem! Having spent countless hours in Sanctuary with my family, I'm here as both a fan and a collaborator," said Halsey. "Plus, I've always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this type of dark mythology, Hopefully, fans of Diablo, SUGA and myself will love Lilith's embrace.""Working with Halsey on a track for the Diablo universe has been an incredible joy. I hope the track resonates with many people worldwide," said SUGA."This anthem for Diablo IV is a beautiful culmination of Halsey and SUGA's passion for the world of Diablo and what it represents," said Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment. "Their re-interpretation of Halsey's 'Lilith' from all angles - as a sound, as a piece of art, as a narrative - takes you right into the desperate world of Sanctuary and the resolute spirit it takes to fight your demons, whatever form they may take."The first 20 seconds of the music video premiered at the epic Diablo IV launch event at Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles on May 31. All hell broke loose as attendees, including fellow Diablo IV collaborators like Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race) and special guests Offset (Rapper), Tinashe (Singer), David Harbour (Actor, Stranger Things), Khleo Thomas (Actor and Gamer), and others danced the night away to a DJ set by Zedd while themed visuals were cast on the walls inside the landmark cathedral. Diablo IV is available to pre-purchase starting at $69.99 on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4. Deluxe packages are also available for each digital download that include additional armor, seasonal battle passes, and more. Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021, was produced by Trent Reznor, and was nominated for a Grammy this year. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award.SUGA (Min, Yunki) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. SUGA is globally known for his record producing ability with his own solid musical philosophy, constantly pushing the boundaries through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists. Since BTS' 2014 Skool Luv Affair, BTS' albums include tracks produced by SUGA. Through his mixtapes under Agust D, SUGA also suggested his vision as an artist. He participated as a featured artist in music by international musicians such as Juice WRLD, Max, and So-ra Lee, and he also produced music for globally influential artists including Halsey, PSY, Epik High, ØMI and more. Furthermore, SUGA participated in producing the remix version of Coldplay x BTS' "My Universe," an Original Soundtrack for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO called "Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," a mobile game OST "Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) [Original Soundtrack]," and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone "Over The Horizon."Blizzard Entertainment's iconic Diablo universe transformed video games forever in 1997, defining the action-RPG genre while immersing players in a dark world of damnation unprecedented in the industry. In the decades since, Diablo has put hell on earth for players globally across PC, console, and mobile. Diablo® IV, the next generation installment in the genre-defining series by Blizzard Entertainment, will be released on June 6, 2023. Diablo IV will feature cross-platform play and progression on Windows® PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, plus couch co-op on consoles at launch.The demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls®, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness. Players will enter the world with their choice of five classes—the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorceresses, brutal Barbarians, and cunning Necromancers. As players grow in power, they can build their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities.For more information on Diablo IV, visit Diablo IV (blizzard.com).For more information on Blizzard Entertainment, visit Blizzard Entertainment.For more information on Activision Blizzard, visit Activision Blizzard.



