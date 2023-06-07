Condola 'Dola' Rashad Premieres Her First Italian Single 'Dammi II Tesoro'





A singer, producer, and songwriter, Dola is a multifaceted storyteller. She trained as a classical pianist during her adolescence and was the lead singer and songwriter of an alternative band, "Condola & the Stoop Kids," in New York City. Dola has never stuck to creating one genre of music; the music she creates can never be boxed into one place. What was her challenge has now become her strength, as her music is her very own sound. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Condola 'Dola' Rashad releases her first Italian single and music video Dammi Il Tesoro, available today. The track and visual succeed Dola's solo debut 2020 EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, a visual project that she conceived, produced and co-directed. SPACE DAUGHTER is a vivacious ode to the Divine Feminine.Give Up the Gold was re-written in Italian in collaboration with Tiziano Ferro, one of Italy's most famous and awarded singer-songwriters. Produced by Dola and Directed by Andre Shahayda, the visuals were shot in Italy by a female-led production team, and the wardrobe was provided by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce."When I created my EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, one of my mentors suggested I create an Italian version of Give Up the Gold because of my deep connection to Italy and the country's language. Another mentor of mine had a connection with the one and only Tiziano Ferro. I reached out, and surprisingly Tiziano responded within a few days!," Dola exclaims."We connected right away he and wrote the Italian version entitled "Dammi il Tesoro". Tiziano accompanied me to the studio and helped with my dialect to ensure I was pronouncing everything correctly. Even with the video, Tiziano was instrumental in connecting me with Dolce & Gabbana. He's helped me every single step of the way. He's like my Italian big brother."In 2020, Dola released SPACE DAUGHTER, a visual EP conceived and produced by Condola "Dola" Rashad, a vivacious ode to the Divine Feminine. It was also her debut as a solo artist. Dola and producer Lord Quest collaborated and produced each track on the EP, while Dola and musician and artist, Sad Alex, wrote the lyrics. Also making her directorial debut, Dola, along with one of her childhood friends, Maud Arnold from the "Syncopated Ladies" tap group, directed visual series.Earlier this year, Dola released a cover of the Neapolitan song Na voce, na chitarra e o poco e luna by Carlo Alberto Rossi and Ugo Calise on YouTube, which was the world's first time seeing her sing in another language.A singer, producer, and songwriter, Dola is a multifaceted storyteller. She trained as a classical pianist during her adolescence and was the lead singer and songwriter of an alternative band, "Condola & the Stoop Kids," in New York City. Dola has never stuck to creating one genre of music; the music she creates can never be boxed into one place. What was her challenge has now become her strength, as her music is her very own sound.



