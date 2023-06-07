Matt Anderson Announces Fall Headlining US Tour





A full list of tour dates is below and can be found on Matt's website HERE. Ahead of the dates, Andersen is releasing a video for "Shoes," the romantic album closing track about finding balance in a relationship when partners are sadly out of sync.



Released earlier this year, The Big Bottle of Joy is a collection of 12 exhilarating songs that pulse with blues, rock, Americana, and gospel energy. Andersen's masterful vocals are at their best, striking the perfect balance of unbridled power and soulful quietness. The album has earned raves for the accomplished musician and lyricist.



Matt Andersen has earned every one of his fans through years of touring the globe. From small, dimly lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals, Andersen delivers soulful performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking.



The bluesman has amassed over 26 million streams on Spotify and well over 26 million views on YouTube and has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi



Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act and was the first ever Canadian to take home top honors in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The Big Bottle of Joy is Andersen's 10th studio album and follows 2022's acclaimed House to House.



Andersen will perform solo on his upcoming fall dates. Fellow Canadian Adam Baldwin will open the shows. Baldwin's latest album Concertos & Serenades has been widely praised and the single "Lighthouse in



MATT ANDERSEN FALL TOUR DATES:

Oct 22 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

Oct 23 - New York, NY - The Loft at City Winery

Oct 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Loft at City Winery

Oct 25 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

Oct 26 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

Oct 27 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Oct 28 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu

Oct 29 - Boston, MA - City Winery (Matinee)

Nov 1 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

Nov 2 - Vashon, WA - Vashon Center for the Arts

Nov 3 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

Nov 4 - Baker City, OR- The Churchill School

Nov 5 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Nov 8 - Felton, CA - Felton

Nov 9 - Piedmont, CA - KC Turner Presents House Concert

Nov 10 - Novato, CA - HopMonk Session Room

Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Café

Nov 12 - Venice, CA - Venice West

Nov 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

Nov 16 - Corrales, NM - Historic Old San Ysidro Church

Nov 17 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following numerous sold-out shows in his native Canada, a spring tour with Tab Benoit, and a summer run with Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter, dynamic singer/songwriter Matt Andersen is planning a fall U.S. headline tour, supporting his latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy.A full list of tour dates is below and can be found on Matt's website HERE. Ahead of the dates, Andersen is releasing a video for "Shoes," the romantic album closing track about finding balance in a relationship when partners are sadly out of sync.Released earlier this year, The Big Bottle of Joy is a collection of 12 exhilarating songs that pulse with blues, rock, Americana, and gospel energy. Andersen's masterful vocals are at their best, striking the perfect balance of unbridled power and soulful quietness. The album has earned raves for the accomplished musician and lyricist.Matt Andersen has earned every one of his fans through years of touring the globe. From small, dimly lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals, Andersen delivers soulful performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking.The bluesman has amassed over 26 million streams on Spotify and well over 26 million views on YouTube and has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, and many more.Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act and was the first ever Canadian to take home top honors in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The Big Bottle of Joy is Andersen's 10th studio album and follows 2022's acclaimed House to House.Andersen will perform solo on his upcoming fall dates. Fellow Canadian Adam Baldwin will open the shows. Baldwin's latest album Concertos & Serenades has been widely praised and the single "Lighthouse in Little Lorraine" won the East Coast Music Award for Song of the Year.MATT ANDERSEN FALL TOUR DATES:Oct 22 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire StageOct 23 - New York, NY - The Loft at City WineryOct 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Loft at City WineryOct 25 - Amherst, MA - The DrakeOct 26 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the ArtsOct 27 - Portland, ME - Portland House of MusicOct 28 - Rockport, MA - Shalin LiuOct 29 - Boston, MA - City Winery (Matinee)Nov 1 - Seattle, WA - Triple DoorNov 2 - Vashon, WA - Vashon Center for the ArtsNov 3 - Portland, OR - Mission TheaterNov 4 - Baker City, OR- The Churchill SchoolNov 5 - Eugene, OR - WOW HallNov 8 - Felton, CA - Felton Music HallNov 9 - Piedmont, CA - KC Turner Presents House ConcertNov 10 - Novato, CA - HopMonk Session RoomNov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel CaféNov 12 - Venice, CA - Venice WestNov 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument MuseumNov 16 - Corrales, NM - Historic Old San Ysidro ChurchNov 17 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove



